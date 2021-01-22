CMO Strategy

Barstool Sports’ new PSA urges drinkers to recycle a zillion beer cans

The message from Barstool's Dana B, created with recycler Republic Services, comes amid a nationwide aluminum can shortage
By Ethan Jakob Craft. Published on January 22, 2021.
Why the weird-sounding ‘Stellantis’ name for the Fiat Chrysler-Peugeot merger actually works

Dana B in the new PSA.

Credit: Courtesy Barstool Sports

Barstool Sports and recycling company Republic Services have teamed up to create a public service announcement that asks beer drinkers nationwide to keep their aluminum cans out of landfills.

Starring Barstool personality Dana B, known for his “Zillion Beers” challenge, the new ad highlights a surprising statistic: the recycling of aluminum beer cans has been on the decline year-over-year in the United States.

In 2019, the industry recycled 42.7 billion aluminum cans, which equates to a little more than half of all cans produced in the U.S. that year; that’s down significantly from 2018, when the industry-average recycling rate was 63.6%. The PSA notes that more than $800 million worth of aluminum ends up in landfills annually due to improper recycling.

“What the hell happened?” Dana B asks.

 

Released just ahead of National Beer Can Appreciation Day (mark your calendars for Jan. 24), as well as major beer-swigging events like the Super Bowl, the minute-long ad asks consumers to make sure every can they toss goes back into the system. For further information, viewers are invited to check out Republic’s Recycling Simplified website.

The joint PSA comes amid a nationwide aluminum can shortage that has been impacting beverage producers of all kinds since last year.

