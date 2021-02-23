CMO Strategy

Best Buy tests reduced shopping areas in stores to focus on e-commerce

Company almost halves space for shoppers in trial stores to about 15,000 square feet
Published on February 23, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Burger King’s new look edges out McDonald’s, new poll shows
Credit: Bloomberg

Best Buy is expanding its test of a new store format that reduces the space for customers to browse by nearly half to focus more on getting digital orders out the door, according to people familiar with the move.

The electronics retailer’s experiment is the latest example of how retailers are tweaking their business models to cope with the sharp uptick in e-commerce during the pandemic. The company plans to shift stores in one or two more markets to the new setup, reducing square footage used for shoppers to about 15,000 square feet from an average of 27,000 square feet, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the move hasn’t been announced.

The new format, first tested late last year in four locations near Best Buy’s Minneapolis headquarters, provides additional space to prepare digital orders for pickup or delivery from the store. A spokesperson for Best Buy declined to comment.

Related articles
Walmart loses Marc Lore, architect of its e-commerce revival
Macy’s new media network is a growing income stream, execs say
Adrianne Pasquarelli
Consumer packaged goods brands soared in the pandemic—but how will they keep flying when it’s over?
Jessica Wohl
What Jeff Bezos' CEO move means for Amazon's future and his complicated legacy
Garett Sloane

Best Buy’s online sales almost tripled last quarter, but it said demand could slow over the holiday season after Americans started shopping early for gifts. At the same time, the company is cutting some jobs at its stores, the Wall Street Journal reported Feb. 10. The remaining employees in its roughly 1,000 U.S. locations are getting trained to work in more parts of the store, which the company said “will drive efficiencies in labor planning and cost.”

Best Buy fell 2.3% to $114.05 at 12:38 p.m. Tuesday in New York. The stock climbed 29% in the 12 months through Monday.

The smaller sales floors will showcase fewer items, a shift from the heyday of Best Buy, when seemingly endless rows of televisions, computers and cameras were always on display. In a few locations, some of the additional floor space could be devoted to the retailer’s Geek Squad service desk. While it’s unusual for Best Buy—or any retailer—to tinker with its store layout during the holidays, CEO Corie Barry said in November that it was “imperative to move quickly.”

Best Buy temporarily closed almost all of its stores early in the pandemic, limiting customers to curbside pickup only. By the end of June, almost all of its stores were reopened.

—Bloomberg News

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Burger King’s new look edges out McDonald’s, new poll shows

Burger King’s new look edges out McDonald’s, new poll shows
Macy’s new media network is a growing income stream, execs say

Macy’s new media network is a growing income stream, execs say
Gatorade finding consumers have a thirst for—lots of other drinks

Gatorade finding consumers have a thirst for—lots of other drinks

Pepsi taps soccer stars for new UEFA Champions League campaign

Pepsi taps soccer stars for new UEFA Champions League campaign
Cherokee Nation wants Jeep to stop using its name

Cherokee Nation wants Jeep to stop using its name
Is Jaguar's latest reinvention the last roll of the dice for a storied brand?

Is Jaguar's latest reinvention the last roll of the dice for a storied brand?
What advertising's biggest industry events will look like in 2021

What advertising's biggest industry events will look like in 2021
How marketers can make the most of SXSW Online

How marketers can make the most of SXSW Online