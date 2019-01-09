Beauty brands at CES, and KFC brings back the bowl haircut

Welcome to the latest edition of Marketer's Brief, a quick take on marketing news, moves and trends from Ad Age's reporters and editors. Send tips/suggestions to [email protected]

Procter & Gamble has new "Future You" technology that let's people preview what their face might look like in the future. Sounds scary. Find out more below, along with a new effort to crack down on misleading ads. But first, how KFC is seizing on the latest hairdo trend.

Free haircuts!

KFC is bringing back the bowl cut to promote bowls of food. We mean that literally: The fast-food chain will give free bowl haircuts Thursday afternoon at Ludlow Blunt in Brooklyn to promote its limited-time $3 KFC Famous Bowls. While the hairstyle isn't too popular, some stylists say it's poised for a comeback (you've been warned).

Credit: KFC

The haircut is a play on its branding: KFC is calling a straight-ahead bowl cut the "Original Recipe," according to a picture book KFC has published highlighting the hairdos. Another featured look is "The Spork & Bowl," with a spork-like style shaved into the back of the hairstyle. (If anyone takes KFC up on this, please, please send us before-and-after photos.)

Backstreet Boy Nick Carter tweeted the news this week. A KFC rep says the chain did not pay Carter for the plug.

Facetime

The future of beauty is now. Olay, in its first official appearance at CES, is showing people what their faces could look like way into the future. The Procter & Gamble Co. brand's "Future You Simulation" presents different scenarios—such as using sunscreen daily vs. no sunscreen use at all—and then shows you what your skin could look like should you not, you know, take care of it. The brand is also launching a smart wand, to be used with its existing Skin Advisor app, that would determine which ingredients your skin needs (e.g., peptides), and then apply them. And P&G Beauty is launching an AI-driven beauty platform, Setlist, to help women quantify, track and optimize their skincare routines. For more on P&G's techy innovations, check out our CES coverage.

New cop joins ad police beat

If you've watched too much TV, you might have found yourself wondering if testosterone supplement Nugenix can make former baseball star Frank Thomas look as studly as depicted, or even if it can do the same for you. Now there's a new industry self-regulatory program to help answer such deep questions. The Council of Better Business Bureaus has joined the Direct Selling Association to create the Direct Selling Self-Regulatory Council, a sort of National Advertising Division for the Veg-O-Matic world. This is probably a good idea as a lot of the group's time is already spent delving into questionable direct-response ad claims. "We know that direct selling has sometimes suffered from perceived problems, occasional bad actors, and others who pretend to be legitimate," says DSA CEO Joseph Mariano in a statement. "We have decided to address these issues directly, by holding companies to the highest standards with an effective third-party regimen."

Feel the power

January is supposedly a big month for fitness and Athleta is taking advantage of this with a new campaign that plays into its previous female-centric strategy. The Gap Inc.-owned brand is rolling out "She Who Pushes You, Powers You." Athleta will host classes in stores where consumers are encouraged to team up on challenges.