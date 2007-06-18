Blame CMO Turnover on Metrics Mania

The malaise plaguing chief marketing officers has been well documented, with the average tenure of a CMO now lasting only 26 months, according to the latest research from Spencer Stuart. High CMO turnover may be due, in part, to the fact that over the past few years, the balance between the art and science of marketing has tilted much too heavily toward quantitative metrics and away from its historical position as a qualitative, creative practice. Lloyd Trufelman is president-CEO of Trylon SMR, a media relations firm specializing in the tech, media and telecom industries. Prior to founding the firm, he was public relations director for MTV Networks' VH-1 and Ha! The TV Comedy Network. Related Stories: