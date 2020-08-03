Bojangles revs up its brand with a new look and Dale Earnhardt Jr. ads
Bojangles has a new look and a new voice, that of racecar driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., as the chicken and biscuits chain goes for a more modern approach.
The redesigned Bojangles logo showcases the connection of the letters “B” and “o” and maintains the star over the letter “j.” For the first time, the logo loses the apostrophe that hung over the “s,” neither before nor after the final letter in the name. The look is the chain's first significant update of its branding.
The new logo appears in a 30-second ad that includes Earnhardt’s run as the first celebrity to voice the “It’s Bo Time” slogan, which the brand has used since 2010. The “Tick Tick Boom” spot features Earnhardt’s voice but is more focused on food close-up shots, voice-over descriptions about the cooking process, and video clips of other people.
The new look and campaign come as Bojangles, with about 750 restaurants across 11 states, and other chains including KFC and Popeyes emphasize family-sized meals to win over diners who have been staying home for months due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We recognize we are living in difficult times,” Bojangles Chief Marketing Officer Jackie Woodward said in a statement. “However, we also know food has the power to bring people together, and we believe the time is right to introduce our fans to a modern Bojangles that provides delicious Southern meals for the whole family at a great value.”
Sterling Brands handled the redesign. Packaging, uniforms and other brand pieces will feature the new look, with signage being updated over time. EP&Co, which Bojangles hired in 2019 as its lead creative agency, led creative strategy and development for the relaunch.
Earnhardt is set to promote the brand on his social accounts and other digital platforms.
“Dale Jr. has always been a big supporter of our brand, which is why we asked him to help us with the relaunch,” Woodward said. “We look forward to a continued partnership with him and more to come in the future.”
In a promotional video, Earnhardt says he and the brand share Carolina roots and are “practically about the same age.” He was born in North Carolina three years before the chain’s 1977 debut in Charlotte, in case anyone is counting.