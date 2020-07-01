CMO Strategy

Booze marketer Pernod Ricard plans app to identify social media hate speech

Companies should ‘play a bigger role in problem-solving than just withholding advertising dollars,’ says U.S. CEO Ann Mukherjee
By E.J. Schultz. Published on July 01, 2020.
READ THIS NEXT   
General Mills teams up with Zyper to deepen ties to its biggest brand fans
Credit: Christophe Morin/Bloomberg

Liquor marketer Pernod Ricard’s U.S. division today confirmed it will pause all social media spending for the next 30 days. But the company—whose brands include Absolut Vodka and Jameson Irish Whiskey—says it is taking its boycott further by creating an app that consumers can use to identify hate speech on social media.

The app will allow users to flag objectionable content directly to brands and companies, and then “brands can then leverage their influence to help ensure social media platforms take appropriate action,” according to a press release. A spokeswoman described the app as “a work in progress” that is “in development with a technology company.” She declined to name the vendor but said “Pernod is hoping to launch as soon as possible, aiming for mid-summer.”

Pernod Ricard USA CEO Ann Mukherjee said in a statement, “Movements like #StopHateForProfit are demonstrating that brands and consumers want them to take more urgent action. This is important, and it is why we are joining the movement for the next 30 days across all paid social media platforms, not just Facebook.”

“But this is not sufficient,” Mukherjee added. “The big question is: What happens August 1? We need more action and more people within the industry to find more solutions. Companies like ours can and should play a bigger role in problem-solving than just withholding advertising dollars. We can create tools that make it easier for consumers’ voices to be heard when they see hate speech spreading online. And that’s what we are doing.”  

Related articles
A continually updated list of brands joining the Facebook ad boycott
Ad Age Staff
How Facebook is dealing with the boycott that started with a secretive Twitter account shaming brands
Garett Sloane
Facebook's open letter to the ad world: We don't profit from hate
Molson Coors pulls social spending, but rival Anheuser-Busch keeps going
E.J. Schultz

Pernod in its press release credited new North American Chief Marketing Officer Pam Forbus with recognizing the opportunity for the app when she arrived at the company less than two weeks ago. “We know our consumers feel a sense of urgency about this issue, and so do we. Launching this initiative will allow us to work directly with our consumers, each playing a small role in solving a big problem,” Forbus stated.  

Forbus joined Pernod after serving as senior VP for consumer experience, insights, data strategy, analytics and planning, at Walt Disney Studio Entertainment.

Pernod’s U.S. media agency is Dentsu-owned 360i. The agency took an early role in helping to spread the Facebook ad boycott by urging clients to participate back in mid-June. The movement, organized by civil rights groups, has since gained major momentum with dozens of major advertisers jumping in.

In this article:

Thumbnail
E.J. Schultz

E.J. Schultz is the Assistant Managing Editor, Marketing at Ad Age and covers beverage, automotive and sports marketing. He is a former reporter for McClatchy newspapers, including the Fresno Bee, where he covered business and state government and politics, and the Island Packet in South Carolina. He has won awards from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers, the Jesse H. Neal Awards, the Association of Capitol Reporters and Editors, the California Newspaper Publishers Association, the South Carolina Press Association and Investigative Reporters and Editors. A native of Cincinnati, Schultz has an economics degree from Xavier University and a masters in journalism from Northwestern University.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

General Mills teams up with Zyper to deepen ties to its biggest brand fans

General Mills teams up with Zyper to deepen ties to its biggest brand fans
Gary Vaynerchuk sells his Empathy Wines business to Corona owner Constellation Brands

Gary Vaynerchuk sells his Empathy Wines business to Corona owner Constellation Brands
A regularly updated blog tracking brands' responses to racial injustice

A regularly updated blog tracking brands' responses to racial injustice
Molson Coors pulls social spending, but rival Anheuser-Busch keeps going

Molson Coors pulls social spending, but rival Anheuser-Busch keeps going
How Lululemon's first acquisition gives it a seat at the home fitness table

How Lululemon's first acquisition gives it a seat at the home fitness table
Ford, Clorox, Adidas halt Facebook spending as boycott grows

Ford, Clorox, Adidas halt Facebook spending as boycott grows
How brands should respond to employee activism

How brands should respond to employee activism
Where brands are redirecting their Facebook dollars

Where brands are redirecting their Facebook dollars