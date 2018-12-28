7 best brand tweets of 2018

When brands tweet, it usually leads to one of three outcomes: boredom, epic fail or that rare instance when it breaks through and gains traction. Below, some of the best tweets of 2018. We know there are more. Got any? Tweet us.
Steak-umm dressed up as Pop-Tarts for Halloween, then clarified it for people who didn't get the joke ...
Public service announcement:— Steak-umm (@steak_umm) October 31, 2018
1.) Pop-Tarts are not frozen
2.) Pop-Tarts are not beef
3.) There will never be a Steak-umm flavored Pop-Tart
Happy Halloween
This Moonpie tweet was out of this world.
Hi I'll be happy to take all of your moon-related inquiries in the meantime https://t.co/tTRgvOOnq4— MoonPie (@MoonPie) January 23, 2018
Patience paid off for DiGiorno.
FINALLY #NationalCheesePizzaDay pic.twitter.com/syAOrV7UV7— DiGiorno (@DiGiorno) September 5, 2018
After Trump tweeted this:
North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the "Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times." Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2018
KFC responded with this:
McDonald's leader Ronald just stated he has a "burger on his desk at all times". Will someone from his big shoed, red nosed regime inform him that I too have a burger on my desk, but mine is a box meal which is bigger and more powerful than his, and mine has gravy! #nuclearbutton— KFC UK & Ireland (@KFC_UKI) January 3, 2018
Burn...
v
Explains a lot https://t.co/CalmlcD3eu— Burger King UK (@BurgerKingUK) November 5, 2018
Here's some change to believe in.
To all Saudi Women, welcome to the driver's seat. We are here to support you on your new journey, every step of the way: https://t.co/43UjRXPg5M#WithYouInFront pic.twitter.com/0hbaDze36z— Ford Middle East (@FordMiddleEast) June 24, 2018
This was nuts.
🥜 🥜— CORN NUTS (@CornNuts) November 8, 2018
🥜🥜 🥜
🥜 🥜 🥜
🥜 🥜🥜
🥜 🥜
🥜 🥜
🥜 🥜
🥜 🥜
🥜 🥜
🥜🥜🥜🥜🥜
🥜🥜🥜🥜🥜
🥜
🥜
🥜
🥜
🥜