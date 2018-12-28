7 best brand tweets of 2018

Here are the rare instances that didn't result in boredom or an epic fail

Credit: Ford Middle East

When brands tweet, it usually leads to one of three outcomes: boredom, epic fail or that rare instance when it breaks through and gains traction. Below, some of the best tweets of 2018. We know there are more. Got any? Tweet us.

Steak-umm dressed up as Pop-Tarts for Halloween, then clarified it for people who didn't get the joke ...

This Moonpie tweet was out of this world.

Patience paid off for DiGiorno.

After Trump tweeted this:

KFC responded with this:

Burn...

Here's some change to believe in.

This was nuts.

