Brands look for love on Valentine's Day

On the day of the massive breakup between Amazon and New York City, other marketers are trying to remind consumers that Feb. 14 is actually all about love. Consumers are expected to shell out a record-breaking $20.7 billion on the heart-centric holiday this year, a 6 percent increase over 2018, according to a survey from the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics.

Below, Ad Age rounded up the most noteworthy messaging we've seen thus far:

One Love, an advocacy group promoting healthy relationships, created a special-edition box of chocolates with flavors no one will recognize. The box contains eight confections created to spark conversations about positive and negative relationship experiences—four represent healthy relationship behaviors and four represent unhealthy. Tip: "Manipulation" is hard to swallow.

Beer brand DB Export celebrates multitasking in a music video for its low carb beer. In the clip, created with Agency Colenso BBDO, a couple sings to each other that they "don't need two hands to hold you." The other hand, of course, is busy holding a beer.

KFC decided to prank its French customers this year by telling them the chain was going to start selling a "beef bucket," which sparked outrage among gullible fans. But the brand, with Sid Lee, posted a video on Feb. 14 in which the Colonel confesses the announcement was a hoax. Spoiler: the meatball bucket then explodes.

Unilever-owned toothpaste brand Closeup explores the romantic possibilities between two AI bots. The brand worked with MullenLowe Singapore.

Sex toy company Lion's Den worked with Fancy to create a throwback-style spot of a woman luxuriating in a bubble bath--with a twist.