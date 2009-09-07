Where Heinz Found the Money to Invest More in Marketing in '09

CHICAGO (AdAge.com) -- Comfort food never goes out of style, but\nit's a particularly good time to be helping consumers make their\nown. With more mothers looking to cook at home for their families,\nattempting to recreate the restaurant-style experience they can no\nlonger afford, marketers that understand that dilemma, such as\nHeinz -- purveyor of ketchup, Ore-Ida potatoes, Classico pasta\nsauces and Smart Ones frozen meals -- are sitting pretty\nindeed. Heinz has met or exceeded earnings expectations for each of the\npast six years, something Mr. Hansberry attributes in part to the\ncomposition and structure of the 95-person team he built nearly\nfrom the ground up upon arrival. He sought marketers who are also\nskilled business managers, as each brand manager has responsibility\nfor the brand's profit and loss and ownership of pricing\ndecisions. Tough economic conditions have created an opportunity for the\nfood business, Mr. Hansberry said. "People look to food for\ncomfort, security, escape and high-quality time with your family,\nand a number of our categories are taking off: pasta sauce, gravy,\npotatoes. We play right in the sweet spot." Indeed, with an average household income of $49,000, most moms\nspend $5,700 a year on food, or $100 a week, Mr. Hansberry said.\nThat's $15 a day and, at three meals a day, $5 per meal to feed a\nfamily of four. That's been a boon to brands such as Ore-Ida and\nClassico, but Mr. Hansberry said it's a challenge for "me\ncategories" such as Smart Ones, which is geared toward single\nportions and can cost about $3 per serving. Another big change in the marketing landscape since his arrival\nhas been the ability to test new products via social networks. Mr.\nHansberry said consumer insights have pulled once-sleepy brands\nback into the mix. For quicker-to-market strategies, Mr. Hansberry\nlooks to online communities to deliver rapid feedback on\nnew-product tests. Ore-Ida launched a Steam n' Mash frozen-potato\nproduct last year, and he said the redskin-potato selection was the\nresult of consumer requests. In an interview with Advertising Age, Mr. Hansberry talked about\nunderstanding moms, the relevance of comfort foods and how Heinz is\nwaking up the ketchup business in the midst of a recession. Ad Age: How important is sustained marketing\nsupport right now? Mr. Hansberry: One of the things we can do to\nnavigate this recession is to increase marketing support. We have\ndata to back us up. Nielsen conducted a study [that showed]\nbusinesses investing in increased marketing during recessionary\ntimes emerge from recession dramatically faster than businesses\nwhere marketing [was flat or declined], and we have support right\non up to [then-North American] CEO Dave Moran. Ad Age: How are you funding these\nincreases? Mr. Hansberry: We're attacking costs because\nMom, in these recessionary times, is not willing to pay for\neverything anymore. We've identified what she's willing to pay for\nand what she's not willing to pay for. For example, the corrugated\npackaging we ship our ketchup in is not something [she] values, so\nwe found the least expensive way possible so that we can drop those\ncosts and fuel marketing budget and fuel our brands. The one thing\nwe won't sacrifice is what comes in the packages, and that's the\ntaste, hence our emphasis on taste. Ad Age: Mom? Mr. Hansberry: My background is 10 years at\nP&G and nine years here. I was trained in [the concept of] the\nconsumer is our boss. I very much believe that. We use the word\n"she" to connote the consumer is our boss. Anybody can be doing the\nshopping, but we speak in terms of she. Ad Age: You redesigned the Heinz ketchup label\nlast year, adding a picture of a tomato. How has that been\nreceived? Mr. Hansberry: Heinz is in every household. In\nAmerica it has higher household penetration than salt and pepper.\nIt's an amazing thing, one of the strongest brands within consumer\npackage goods. It's a blessing and a curse when you have a business\nthat everybody had tried and has in their home, and when you're in\ncharge of growing that, it can be quite challenging. Our biggest\nopportunity was to grow usage occasions and [get consumers to]\nconsider using Heinz ketchup more than they do. Ad Age: But moms needed to know there were\ntomatoes in the ketchup? Mr. Hansberry: That's the single kernel behind\n"grown not made," to remind mom that when she buys Heinz, it's a\nproduct we have essentially cared for from seed to plate. Every\nbottle of ketchup starts with the tomato. Ad Age: There's a piece of insight that'll blow\nyour mind. Mr. Hansberry: That was the thing we took for\ngranted, that she knew it came from the tomato. Not all people\nspend as much time thinking about ketchup as we do. Ad Age: And you've also innovated in ketchup\nsince arriving nine years ago. How did you do that? Mr. Hansberry: If you look back over last six\nyears, you see a track record of innovation. We took a relatively\nsleepy category and we've been innovating like crazy with kids'\ncolors, upside-down bottles, fridge-fit bottles -- we have been\nable to grow the category and market share. There's no such thing\nas tired brands, but tired brand managers. We have certainly worked\nup these brands. Ad Age: But what drove those changes? Mr. Hansberry: We believe here innovation\nbegins with an eye; it's about observation. It's an amazing insight\nthat ketchup was kept around for so long that consumers stored it\nupside down, and we didn't know that until we saw it with our\neyes. Ad Age: How are you looking at private label\nthese days? Mr. Hansberry: In recessionary times, the No. 1\ncompetition is private label. The single biggest thing we can do is\nto deliver value proposition, product benefit -- particularly the\ntaste we provide -- and communicate that message to consumers.\nPrivate label has been growing, so it's critical to be No. 1 or 2\nor your distribution is going to the threatened. Our responsibility\nas a branded leader is to innovate and grow the category for our\ntrade customers, so we play a leadership role. In doing so, we\nthrow private label off their game. Ad Age: You've also developed online\ncommunities to assist in product development and marketing. How did\nthat work with the Steam n' Mash mashed-potato launch? Mr. Hansberry: We were able to place the\nproduct with the moms [through the Let's Dish and She Speaks]\ncommunities. They were able to taste it, test it, record different\nthings for us. They looked at packaging, choices on flavors; they\nreally influenced the flavors that launched. In the offline world,\nif we did a traditional test-market launch, it takes nine to 12\nmonths to read [the results] and would take about another nine to\n12 months to roll out. But by leveraging communities, from ideas to\nexecution, the first presentation from a summer intern to national\nlaunch was nine months.