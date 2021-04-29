Bubly creates a children’s book for International Family Equality Day campaign
Bubly and not-for-profit group Family Equality have teamed up to create a new campaign to highlight the journey many LGBTQ+ moms and dads face in their path to parenthood, announcing today the launch of a children’s book, abstract baby registry and more.
The multi-pronged campaign, timed to coincide with International Family Equality Day on May 2, was handled by TBWA\Chiat\Day New York, which was named the PepsiCo-owned sparkling water brand’s lead creative agency last year.
“We believe in love of all flavors and families of all flavors,” says Zach Harris, VP, water portfolio at PepsiCo Beverages North America, who notes that Bubly has been a “staunch supporter” of the LGBTQ+ since its founding in 2018.
As part of its partnership with Family Equality, Bubly has translated the lighthearted hallmarks of its brand identity and advertising—which is often backed by Canadian singer Michael Bublé—to actionable campaign elements that allow consumers to directly support LGBTQ+ parents and families.
Central to the brand’s new creative is a custom children’s book, “The Path To Parenthood: LGBTQ+ Edition,” which tackles the realities of many LGBTQ+ parents’ journeys to familyhood such as the adoption and surrogacy processes.
Illustrated by London-based artist and queer activist Wednesday Holmes, the book will be available online from outlets including Amazon, BookBaby and Family Equality’s website for $25—all of which, minus production costs, will go to the nonprofit. In addition, pre-ordered copies are available from retailers like Walmart and Barnes & Noble, which will begin shipping out in late June.
“By purchasing the book, you’re helping Family Equality,” Harris adds.
Bubly and Family Equality have also created a faux baby registry that dually addresses hurdles LGBTQ+ parents face and allows consumers to directly donate to support them.
Replete with items such as a baby rattle shaped like a judge’s gavel and a “surrogate sippy cup,” which Harris confirms are not real products for sale, the so-called Bubly Baby Registry is designed to represent real financial roadblocks faced by queer parents and parents-to-be. Each item is assigned a price, which invites the public to donate said amount to Family Equality.
“The path to parenthood can be challenging for anyone, but those in the LGBTQ+ community working to build a family of their own often face additional obstacles and financial burdens,” says Stacey Stevenson, CEO of Family Equality.
Rounding out Bubly’s International Family Equality Day campaign is a social component dubbed “#InTheProcess,” which will highlight the stories of real-world LGBTQ+ parents who’ve experienced the obstacles of achieving parenthood first-hand. The campaign will run on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter with content being “continually added” to assist the social push’s longevity, Harris says.
As part of its collaboration, Bubly will also contribute $100,000 to Family Equality, and the nonprofit group will now be included as one of PepsiCo’s charity partners for the company’s employee donation matching program.