CMO Strategy

Bubly creates a children’s book for International Family Equality Day campaign

In collaboration with nonprofit Family Equality, the sparkling water brand is calling attention to hurdles LGBTQ+ parents face
By Ethan Jakob Craft. Published on April 29, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Hyundai taps Jason Bateman, Mindy Kaling to push Tucson SUV in largest-ever campaign

The front and back covers of 'The Path to Parenthood: LGBTQ+ Edition,' illustrated by Wednesday Holmes.

Credit: Bubly and Family Equality

Bubly and not-for-profit group Family Equality have teamed up to create a new campaign to highlight the journey many LGBTQ+ moms and dads face in their path to parenthood, announcing today the launch of a children’s book, abstract baby registry and more.

The multi-pronged campaign, timed to coincide with International Family Equality Day on May 2, was handled by TBWA\Chiat\Day New York, which was named the PepsiCo-owned sparkling water brand’s lead creative agency last year.

“We believe in love of all flavors and families of all flavors,” says Zach Harris, VP, water portfolio at PepsiCo Beverages North America, who notes that Bubly has been a “staunch supporter” of the LGBTQ+ since its founding in 2018.

As part of its partnership with Family Equality, Bubly has translated the lighthearted hallmarks of its brand identity and advertising—which is often backed by Canadian singer Michael Bublé—to actionable campaign elements that allow consumers to directly support LGBTQ+ parents and families.

Credit:
Bubly and Family Equality

Central to the brand’s new creative is a custom children’s book, “The Path To Parenthood: LGBTQ+ Edition,” which tackles the realities of many LGBTQ+ parents’ journeys to familyhood such as the adoption and surrogacy processes.

Illustrated by London-based artist and queer activist Wednesday Holmes, the book will be available online from outlets including Amazon, BookBaby and Family Equality’s website for $25—all of which, minus production costs, will go to the nonprofit. In addition, pre-ordered copies are available from retailers like Walmart and Barnes & Noble, which will begin shipping out in late June.

“By purchasing the book, you’re helping Family Equality,” Harris adds.

Bubly and Family Equality have also created a faux baby registry that dually addresses hurdles LGBTQ+ parents face and allows consumers to directly donate to support them.

Replete with items such as a baby rattle shaped like a judge’s gavel and a “surrogate sippy cup,” which Harris confirms are not real products for sale, the so-called Bubly Baby Registry is designed to represent real financial roadblocks faced by queer parents and parents-to-be. Each item is assigned a price, which invites the public to donate said amount to Family Equality.

More Ad Age News
TBWA\Chiat\Day New York lands lead creative on PepsiCo's Bubly brand
Lindsay Rittenhouse
Watch Michael Bublé star in Bubly's Super Bowl commercial
E.J. Schultz
PepsiCo plays matchmaker in Pepsi Mango debut campaign
Ethan Jakob Craft
Opinion: 7 things brands need to know now about LGBTQ+ pride
Rana Reeves

“The path to parenthood can be challenging for anyone, but those in the LGBTQ+ community working to build a family of their own often face additional obstacles and financial burdens,” says Stacey Stevenson, CEO of Family Equality.

Rounding out Bubly’s International Family Equality Day campaign is a social component dubbed “#InTheProcess,” which will highlight the stories of real-world LGBTQ+ parents who’ve experienced the obstacles of achieving parenthood first-hand. The campaign will run on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter with content being “continually added” to assist the social push’s longevity, Harris says.

As part of its collaboration, Bubly will also contribute $100,000 to Family Equality, and the nonprofit group will now be included as one of PepsiCo’s charity partners for the company’s employee donation matching program.

In this article:

Thumbnail
Ethan Jakob Craft

Ethan Jakob Craft is a reporter who divides his time between New York City and Toronto, covering marketing as it intersects with pop culture, design, media and more. He can be found on Twitter @ethanjakobcraft.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Hyundai taps Jason Bateman, Mindy Kaling to push Tucson SUV in largest-ever campaign

Hyundai taps Jason Bateman, Mindy Kaling to push Tucson SUV in largest-ever campaign

Athleta plots expansion with Simone Biles deal and new chief brand officer

Athleta plots expansion with Simone Biles deal and new chief brand officer
Taco Bell’s first global campaign draws inspiration from a ‘taco moon’ 

Taco Bell’s first global campaign draws inspiration from a ‘taco moon’ 
7-Eleven serves itself a Big Gulp of TV amid renewed convenience store interest

7-Eleven serves itself a Big Gulp of TV amid renewed convenience store interest
From NFTs to crypto, future NFL star Trevor Lawrence is pushing endorsement envelope

From NFTs to crypto, future NFL star Trevor Lawrence is pushing endorsement envelope
Why so many brands are revamping loyalty programs

Why so many brands are revamping loyalty programs
Walmart files to stop Kanye West's Yeezy from using starburst logo, citing possible confusion

Walmart files to stop Kanye West's Yeezy from using starburst logo, citing possible confusion
ADT sues Amazon’s Ring over ‘brazen’ copies of its blue octagon

ADT sues Amazon’s Ring over ‘brazen’ copies of its blue octagon