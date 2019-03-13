Buffalo Wild Wings 'roars' into March Madness with Martin Agency

Buffalo Wild Wings' Jewel Stool Credit: Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings is taking some fresh approaches to the men's NCAA basketball tournament this year, including an ad that will only air if games head into overtime, and on-site stools specifically designed for guys who just got vasectomies.

We'll get to the Jewel Stools, which are likely to generate plenty of buzz, even though they're only in two locations.

First, though, there's a broader strategy at play in the wings and beer chain's first creative campaign developed by the Martin Agency. Buffalo Wild Wings hired the Martin Agency on creative and Group M's Mindshare on media in 2018.

Each of the March Madness spots ends with a new "Buffalo Wild Wings, roar!" tagline.

The "That's March Madness" spot is meant to convince people that even though there are options to view the games seemingly anywhere, folks should do as their "fancestors" did and head, of course, to Buffalo Wild Wings.