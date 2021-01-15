Burger King’s Fer Machado is obsessed with Bill Bernbach, and … White Castle for Valentine’s Day?: Trending
A quick look at the week’s winners, losers and newsmakers.
Winner
Interpublic Group of Cos.' Initiative landed the coveted—and lucrative–T-Mobile media account (now including Sprint), beating incumbents GroupM, Horizon and Publicis.
Loser
Cannes organizers drew plenty of backlash—and skepticism—by announcing their intent to hold the event in-person this year. The annual creativity festival (and yacht fest) in the South of France already suffers from an image that it is out of touch, and this announcement did not help matters. “We’re not going to send people from Germany and the U.K. to a small enclave of a town to have drinks and do other silly things,” one agency holding company exec told Ad Age.
Popular
“Schwarzenegger tells it like it is, and being a Hollywood superstar, he does it with flair.”—that is how Ad Age’s Simon Dumenco describes the former California governor’s video statement on the Capitol attacks. The Jan. 11 article was our most-read post of the week. Also drawing lots of eyeballs was news on the aforementioned T-Mobile media review
Tweet of the week
Love and sliders
White Castle is moving its Valentine’s Day tableside service outside as the coronavirus pandemic has eliminated in-restaurant dining. Customers who make “Slider Lover’s Point” Valentine’s Day reservations via OpenTable can get carhop service in a White Castle parking spot while they play in-car games and listen to a curated Spotify playlist. “COVID forced us to re-imagine our annual Valentine’s Day event,” White Castle VP Jamie Richardson said in a statement. “This creative and safe solution allows us to celebrate a tradition our customers love. We’re happy to share that once again, this Valentine’s Day, White Castle will become Love Castle.”
White Castle has had special Valentine’s Day service since 1991. The chain says about 30,000 people dine at a White Castle each Valentine’s Day. Diners who prefer to enjoy their sliders at home can get them in a box with a Valentine’s Day design.
Number of the week
2,600: Number of real college diplomas Natural Light used to construct what it bills as “most expensive piece of art in the world” in New York’s Grand Central Terminal. It’s meant to highlight the college debt crisis. (Each diploma cost its bearer an average of $180,000 over four years.) More here.
Beyond yogurt
Chobani unveiled a line of bottled coffee drinks, following on the creamers it introduced in 2020. The coffees are “geared for the passionate coffee drinker looking for cold-press brews who love the added taste of creamers made from farm fresh milk and oat milk," Chobani President and Chief Operating Officer Peter McGuinness said in a statement. The coffee comes in four flavors to start: Cold Brew Pure Black (no sugar, no dairy); Cold Brew with Sweet Creamer and Cold Brew with Vanilla (those two are made with milk); and Cold Brew with Oatmilk.
Quote of the week
“This moment is bigger than any brand or any piece of marketing or any customer acquisition strategy, it’s just plain bigger,” Anomaly partner Jason DeLand, advising brands to tread lightly with marketing around Inauguration Day in a climate filled with political unrest.
Wanted: Hotdoggers
The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile, like plenty of experiential marketing, paused for a bit in 2020, though it did return to the road later in the year. Now, Kraft Heinz is accepting applications for its next round of Hotdoggers. The one-year gig, open to college grads with favorable driving records, involves driving across the country in a 27-foot hot dog on wheels to “meat” and greet people at a variety of events. Hotdoggers first spend two weeks at a training session called Hot Dog High. Ad Age got a look inside in 2017 and heard that more than 1,000 people apply annually for the 12 Hotdogger gigs.
On the move
SAP Chief Marketing Officer Alicia Tillman announced on LinkedIn that she is leaving the company. Former Ford and Airbnb marketer Musa Tariq joined GoFundMe as CMO.