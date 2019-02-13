Butterfinger updates tagline with an alien touting a better bar

Butterfinger's new commercial Credit: Butterfinger

Butterfinger is bringing back its "Nobody better lay a finger on my Butterfinger" tagline—last used in a big way in 2012—with a couple of twists, including having an alien deliver what is now a slightly different tagline.

It's Butterfinger's first campaign since the former Nestlé candy brand was acquired by Ferrero Group last year.

After somehow hearing about an updated Butterfinger, the alien escapes a lab, takes a terrorizing joyride in a dust-covered Corvette, finds the candy bar and uses her/his powers to grab it before declaring, "Nobody lays a finger on my better Butterfinger."