Campbell boosts snack spending with new ad pushes

The past year has been one of the most intense in Chris Foley's 20-year tenure at Campbell Soup Co. As senior VP and chief marketing officer of the Campbell Snacks division, Foley has been prepping campaigns for three big brands the company acquired a year ago while also trying to boost momentum for other products the company has had for decades.

This month, campaigns break for Snyder's of Hanover pretzels and two potato chip lines, Cape Cod and Kettle. Plus, the Goldfish cracker brand has a new product to promote. Campbell Snacks is backing the efforts with a 25 percent increase in media spending during the second half of fiscal 2019, which ends in July.

"We have a strong belief advertising works," says Foley. "It's about building equity in these brands, not just driving lots of different marketing tactics to invest in price discounting or other places. We're making a very concerted effort to build equity back into these businesses."

All of the campaigns were developed with Campbell Snacks' creative agency of record, VMLY&R. Barton F. Graf had worked on the Snyder's of Hanover brand in the past, but Campbell opted to bring all of the accounts to Y&R (now VMLY&R), which it has worked with since the mid-1990s.

Campbell Soup placed a massive bet on snacking when it bought Snyder's-Lance for about $4.9 billion in March 2018. Campbell already sold plenty of snacks, such as Pepperidge Farm's Goldfish crackers and its cookies. With Snyder's-Lance, snacks went from 32 percent of total sales to 47 percent of total sales. Soup accounted for 34 percent of sales before the deal, and dropped to 26 percent of sales once it closed. And once Campbell Soup finishes selling off units it no longer wants, namely its international and fresh businesses, snacks will represent an even bigger piece of the total portfolio.

"It strikes us as prudent that this is an area that they'd look to grow in," says Erin Lash, an equity analyst covering the consumer products space at Morningstar.

Campbell Snacks was the only division to post sales growth without the help of acquisitions in the company's latest quarter. Sales from the existing snacks portfolio rose 3 percent.

"If you're thinking about packaged food, that's fairly decent growth," says Lash. Add in those Snyder's-Lance brands, and snack sales soared 76 percent.

Still, the brands could use the marketing muscle. Snyder's of Hanover, by far the dominant pretzel brand in the U.S., saw sales fall 2 percent to nearly $453 million in the 52 weeks ended Feb. 24, while the category grew 0.3 percent, according to Chicago-based research firm IRI. "That was one that definitely, I think, we came in and said, 'We can do something special here,'" Foley says of Snyder's.

Two ads kick off the brand's "Make Some Noise" campaign. In one, a guy working from home disrupts a conference call with his crunching.