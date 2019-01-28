Chevy has product placement deal with new Lego movie

Chevrolet's newest product placement was built brick-by-brick, Lego-style.

The brand today announced that a Lego version of its redesigned 2019 Chevrolet Silverado will appear in "The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part," which hits theaters Feb. 8. Chevy today also released a new ad showing two characters from the movie, Emmet and Lucy, riding in a Lego-ized Silverado. Emmet fires off a few intentionally obvious plugs, prompting Lucy to quip, "I think we are in a promotional tie-in."

Elizabeth Banks voices Lucy, while Emmet is voiced by Chris Pratt. The Lego-sized pickup truck will also be featured in social media ads on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. "The new ads are a fun addition to our Silverado campaign and will hopefully attract the next generation of truck buyers to Chevrolet," Paul Edwards, U.S. VP for Chevrolet marketing, said in a press release..

The ads, by Commonwealth/McCann, follow the same lighthearted approach Chevy took in 2017, when it aired an ad for its tie in with "The Lego Batman Movie."

The new ads are part of a marketing blitz for 2019 Chevrolet Silverado, one of the most important vehicles in the General Motors fleet. The broader effort debuted earlier this month with a much more serious spot showing a cast of diverse Silverado drivers reciting lyrics from the song, "A Little Bit Country, a Little Bit Rock 'N Roll."

Chevy has an aggressive media plan for the campaign that includes a product placement deal with NBC's "This Is Us." But the media buy does not include a Super Bowl ad, a Chevy spokeswoman confirmed today. She also confirmed that no other General Motors brands will run in-game ads. The last time GM aired a Super Bowl spot was in 2017, for Buick.

Chevy's ads follow the release earlier this month of Discover's Lego campaign, which marked the company's first co-branded ad campaign with a major movie. The Martin Agency handled the ads.