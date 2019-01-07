Chevy skips 'Real People' approach for new Silverado campaign

Chevrolet is taking a stylistic detour from its four-year-old "Real People, Not Actors" creative approach with a new campaign for its redesigned 2019 Chevrolet Silverado, one of the most important vehicles in the General Motors fleet.

New ads strike an emotional tone with a music-filled, cinematic approach that is a sharp contrast to the more rational "Real People" campaign, which portrays actual vehicle buyers interacting with a moderator. The old campaign is not being shelved; new "Real People" ads are already in the pipeline, says Paul Edwards, VP of Chevrolet marketing. Chevy has previously made temporary diversions from the campaign. But the new Silverado work, which includes multiple TV ads, is a significant pivot with broad media spending support.

Edwards suggests the new campaign is in line with "Real People" because the people shown in the ads are not actors. But that interpretation will likely be lost on viewers who in recent years have been served dozens of ads in which moderator Potsch Boyd, clipboard in hand, touts specific Chevy vehicle attributes, focus-group style.

The new campaign, by Chevy agency-of-record Commonwealth/McCann, includes one spot showing a cast of diverse Silverado drivers reciting lyrics from the song, "A Little Bit Country, a Little Bit Rock 'N Roll."