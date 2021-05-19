The chicken sandwich wars stay hot as more chains join the flock
The chicken sandwich craze is far from over and restaurant chains are finding fresh ways to try to stand out—from Cameo videos, to burger giveaways, to food porn.
Burger King is unveiling the name of its new chicken sandwich, the Ch’King, weeks before its national debut. The Ch’King announcement comes a day after Taco Bell released a mockumentary about all of the fried chicken sandwiches that have been rolling out since the 2019 introduction of the hit Popeyes chicken sandwich.
The competition has heated up, including when Taco Bell’s sibling chain KFC rolled out its new sandwich early this year. Taco Bell is leaning on the abundance of crispy chicken sandwiches to announce this month’s return of its Naked Chicken Chalupa, which replaces a tortilla with a curved piece of fried chicken, and other chicken products slated for later this year.
Next week, Taco Bell is set to begin airing a campaign showing philosophers obsessing over the order of ingredients in crispy chicken sandwiches. Their heated debate ends when the Naked Chicken Chalupa appears. The “Chicken Philosophers” campaign comes from Deutsch LA.
“When you look at the industry, you see the same sandwich being introduced as new everywhere, but at Taco Bell, being a follower isn’t our philosophy. We’ve listened to our fans and we’re confident this is the perfect time to bring back this fan-favorite,” Liz Matthews, Taco Bell’s chief food innovation officer, said in a statement.
It’s not just the industry’s biggest players who are looking for ways to stand out with chicken products. Portillo’s, a fast-casual chain based near Chicago, on Tuesday launched a unique campaign to hype its spicy chicken sandwich, featuring a spicy giardiniera sauce. The creamy, somewhat spicy sauce is based on giardiniera, a mix of pickled vegetables that’s popular locally on items such as Italian beef sandwiches, which is pronounced “jar-din-air-ah.”
Portillo’s got Cameo videos from celebrities, including Erin Andrews, Brian Baumgartner, Lance Bass, Cedric The Entertainer and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi. It asked each of them to try to pronounce the word “giardiniera,” and now it is using those videos in its marketing.
“Most brands could never afford to do something like this using traditional advertising vehicles,” Nick Scarpino, Portillo’s senior VP of marketing and off-premise dining, said in a statement. “Leveraging Cameo as a digital platform, we were able to get a lot of snippets quickly and really make some noise with a modest budget.”
Portillo’s worked with Chu Creative Video to stitch together the clips to create ads that will run on its social media pages and with marketing and analytics agency Net Conversion on digital ad placement.
This week’s campaigns come after Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s last week launched suggestive videos on its Hot & Hand-Breaded OnlyFans channel to promote the chains’ new trio of chicken sandwiches.
"Most brands would probably blush at the thought of launching an OnlyFans channel, but we see it as a massive opportunity to reach our audience on a new, emerging platform and make our food the star,” Patty Trevino, senior VP of marketing at CKE Restaurants, the owner of Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s, said in a statement.
Recent results suggest there’s still quite an appetite for new entrants. Zaxby’s introduced its signature chicken sandwich in March, declaring “The Chicken Sandwich War Ain’t Over Yet,” and in late April reported it was seeing 20% higher sales since the launch.
It’s not just restaurants seeking their bites of the market. Pilot Flying J, which operates the Pilot and Flying J truck stops, this month announced two new crispy chicken sandwiches, southern and spicy.
And with the increased interest in chicken comes more news in faux alternatives. Daring Foods Inc. just raised $40 million from investors including singer Drake after introducing plant-based chicken last year. And last week, Beyond Meat said its plant-based chicken tenders would be available to U.S. foodservice operators later this year.
Back at Burger King, it aims to drive interest by giving away a Whopper with each Ch’King order on its app or website from June 3 to June 20. The idea is to let people decide which one they prefer, and comes after the chain saw fans commending its new chicken sandwich on social media.
“Our guests said it best, our hand-breaded Ch’King sandwich is our greatest yet,” Ellie Doty, chief marketing officer, Burger King North America, said in a statement. “We said we would create a delicious hand-breaded chicken sandwich that was worth the wait, we just didn’t anticipate that it would turn out quite this good.”