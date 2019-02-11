Chipotle goes the documentary route with video campaign shot by Errol Morris

Image from Chipotle's Behind the Foil campaign Credit: Chipotle

Chipotle Mexican Grill is lifting the lid on its processes, or in its case, going "Behind the Foil."

That's the name of the restaurant chain's newest campaign, which includes documentary-style commercials in which director Errol Morris asks questions of restaurant staffers as they show off their culinary skills.

Chipotle, fresh off a strong quarterly report and the opening of its 2,500th restaurant, is trying to keep its renewed momentum going by reminding people how it prepares its food. After foodborne illness outbreaks rocked the chain beginning in 2015, Chipotle overhauled its food preparation techniques and brought in new leadership. Now, it's time for the restaurant workers and even the farmers who do business with Chipotle to strut their stuff. "Behind the Foil" includes digital and TV spots shot by Morris, the director of films including "The Fog of War" and "The Thin Blue Line."

Chipotle is calling "Behind the Foil" the most intimate look yet into the company's operations. It's the next wave of the chain's "For Real" push that began in September by showcasing its ingredients. The new work is being overseen by CMO Chris Brandt, who joined Chipotle in 2018, following his former Taco Bell boss Brian Niccol, who became Chipotle's CEO last year. Venables Bell and Partners is the agency on the project.