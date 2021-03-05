Clorox becomes official cleaner for NBA and WNBA
This time last year, the National Basketball Association and Women’s National Basketball Association never seemed like they needed an official cleaning sponsor. But they have one now in Clorox Co.
Nearly a year into the COVID-19 pandemic, the NBA and WNBA today announced a partnership with Clorox to supply disinfecting products for games and events, including the NBA All-Star Game in Atlanta on March 7.
Truth be told, NBA and WNBA venues were already getting cleaned and disinfected before this: The two leagues and Clorox had a collaboration dating to last year’s restart for both leagues, helping disinfect their bubble campuses in Orlando and Bradenton, Florida, respectively.
This deal extends other partnerships Clorox has entered during the pandemic, such as the United CleanPlus program for disinfecting United Airlines planes and airport boarding gates. Rival RB (Reckitt Benckiser) has been even more active, striking deals with Major League Baseball as well as Delta Airlines, Avis Budget Group, Amtrak and Hilton Hotels, which often involve multiyear supply agreements.
More broadly, household cleaning brands were taking a growing sponsorship and advertising role in pro sports even before the pandemic. Marketers such as Church & Dwight Co. (Oxi Clean and Arm & Hammer), SC Johnson, Gorilla Glue and Procter & Gamble Co. all have begun stadium or sponsorship deals in recent years.