Clorox plots a slow return to Facebook after learning fast how to spend elsewhere
After six months off Facebook and Instagram, Clorox Co. will start spending again on the platforms at the start of the new year. But it will be a slow return, contingent on continued progress by Facebook in controlling harmful content, says Clorox Chief Marketing Officer Stacey Grier.
Clorox, which has been boosting ad sales rapidly (up 30% last quarter) in line with sales growth, in June said it would pull out of Facebook platforms in the U.S. through the year end. The company at that time said it would “evolve our standards and guidelines for progress for all platforms and publishers to reflect our rising expectations for greater responsibility."
Clorox will return to Facebook in 2021, but “we’ll do it incrementally,” Grier says. “We’re not going to jump right back on at full force, but ease back into it and reward their progress and continue to reward as they make more progress.”
Grier says Clorox has continued talking to Facebook during its spending hiatus. “We’ve continued to push for what we’re hoping for,” she says. “I think they have made some great progress.”
At the time Clorox left Facebook, its spending was accelerating, with a $2.3 million outlay in the 30 days leading up to its June announcement and $6.5 million for the first six months of 2020, according to Pathmatics.
New ways to spend
Since then, Clorox has found other ways to spend. “I think we increased our learning on TikTok pretty quickly as a result,” Grier says. “We’ve been a longtime Google fan and partner, and I think we’ve accelerated there. And I think we’ve really thought differently about how we use influencer content. A lot of our influencer content really had been going through our Instagram and Facebook channels. And I think even as influencers have gotten more creative, it’s allowed us to learn about different ways to do that.”
Clorox marketers have been in the unusual position of having to find ways to spend money fast, even as the company moved away from Facebook. As sales have soared, fueled by the pandemic, Clorox’s outgoing CEO Benno Dorer and new CEO Linda Rendle have vowed to maintain advertising and promotion levels as a share of sales. Overall, ad spending rose 30% to around $172 million last quarter, slightly ahead of the 27% sales increase to $1.9 billion.
Brands, even beyond the namesake wipes, have been growing fast, including Hidden Valley Ranch, Kingsford charcoal, Brita water filters and Glad trash bags and food storage, all buoyed by people spending more time at home.
Clorox Wipes production has increased in recent months, easing but not eliminating out-of-stocks. But rapid sales increases and short supplies have meant Clorox pulling back on price promotion too. So its marketing focus now is on building long-term relationships and reinforcing the habits people have developed during the pandemic that involve using Clorox products, Grier says.
“While we are definitely in it for results, we are in it for the long game,” she says. “We feel like the reason people turned to us during the pandemic was because of those enduring relationships. We want to be there as people are adopting new behaviors. And we want people and our brands to emerge stronger out of this.”
One of those efforts includes a #CanIGrillThis series on TikTok with influencer Joshuah Nish (@nishcooks) that looks at simple things ordinarily cooked inside—such as wings—that also can be cooked on a grill. The idea is something of a re-application of the “Will It Clog?” influencer program for Liquid-Plumr that showed whether the drain cleaner can take on various unusual clogs.
“A lot of people are cooking all of their meals at home, and that can get really routinized,” Grier says. “So we’ve done Ranch Nights with Bobby Flay [on YouTube], where he’s using ranch in new ways to give people variety. We’ve done more videos and more recipes with lower cost and easier to find ingredients.”
Unilever's return
Unilever, like Clorox, will return to Facebook at the start of the year, ending a pause on the platforms in the U.S. that began in July, with the exception of five prestige beauty brands and advocacy ads from Ben & Jerry’s. Unilever’s return extends to Twitter, where it also paused advertising in July.
In a statement, Luis Di Como, executive VP-global media of Unilever, said: “We are encouraged by the commitments the platforms are making to build healthier environments for consumers, brands and society in alignment with the principles of the Global Alliance for Responsible Media.” He reiterated comments by Unilever VP of Media and Digital Entertainment Rob Master from November, that Unilever’s return to the platforms would be contingent on continued progress on eliminating harmful content.