CMO Strategy

Clorox plots a slow return to Facebook after learning fast how to spend elsewhere

With sales soaring during the pandemic and commitment to maintain spending, Clorox has turned to TikTok, Google and long-term strategies to support new habits
By Jack Neff. Published on December 18, 2020.
READ THIS NEXT   
McDonald’s pushes Spam-Oreo burger and the NBA has a new sponsor: Trending
Credit:
Clorox International

After six months off Facebook and Instagram, Clorox Co. will start spending again on the platforms at the start of the new year. But it will be a slow return, contingent on continued progress by Facebook in controlling harmful content, says Clorox Chief Marketing Officer Stacey Grier.

Clorox, which has been boosting ad sales rapidly (up 30% last quarter) in line with sales growth, in June said it would pull out of Facebook platforms in the U.S. through the year end. The company at that time said it would “evolve our standards and guidelines for progress for all platforms and publishers to reflect our rising expectations for greater responsibility."

Clorox will return to Facebook in 2021, but “we’ll do it incrementally,” Grier says. “We’re not going to jump right back on at full force, but ease back into it and reward their progress and continue to reward as they make more progress.”

Grier says Clorox has continued talking to Facebook during its spending hiatus. “We’ve continued to push for what we’re hoping for,” she says. “I think they have made some great progress.”

At the time Clorox left Facebook, its spending was accelerating, with a $2.3 million outlay in the 30 days leading up to its June announcement and $6.5 million for the first six months of 2020, according to Pathmatics.

New ways to spend

Since then, Clorox has found other ways to spend. “I think we increased our learning on TikTok pretty quickly as a result,” Grier says. “We’ve been a longtime Google fan and partner, and I think we’ve accelerated there. And I think we’ve really thought differently about how we use influencer content. A lot of our influencer content really had been going through our Instagram and Facebook channels. And I think even as influencers have gotten more creative, it’s allowed us to learn about different ways to do that.”

Related articles
Unilever in no rush to return to Facebook and Twitter as alternatives do just fine
Jack Neff
COVID wave of simplification has marketers pulling back on products
Jack Neff
Clorox names first female CEO after predecessor's surprise exit amid sales surge
Jack Neff
5 questions with Clorox CMO Stacey Grier
Jack Neff
Which brands are surging, sinking or just holding steady, according to their earnings reports
Ad Age Staff

Clorox marketers have been in the unusual position of having to find ways to spend money fast, even as the company moved away from Facebook. As sales have soared, fueled by the pandemic, Clorox’s outgoing CEO Benno Dorer and new CEO Linda Rendle have vowed to maintain advertising and promotion levels as a share of sales. Overall, ad spending rose 30% to around $172 million last quarter, slightly ahead of the 27% sales increase to $1.9 billion.

Brands, even beyond the namesake wipes, have been growing fast, including Hidden Valley Ranch, Kingsford charcoal, Brita water filters and Glad trash bags and food storage, all buoyed by people spending more time at home.

Clorox Wipes production has increased in recent months, easing but not eliminating out-of-stocks. But rapid sales increases and short supplies have meant Clorox pulling back on price promotion too. So its marketing focus now is on building long-term relationships and reinforcing the habits people have developed during the pandemic that involve using Clorox products, Grier says.

“While we are definitely in it for results, we are in it for the long game,” she says. “We feel like the reason people turned to us during the pandemic was because of those enduring relationships. We want to be there as people are adopting new behaviors. And we want people and our brands to emerge stronger out of this.”

One of those efforts includes a #CanIGrillThis series on TikTok with influencer Joshuah Nish (@nishcooks) that looks at simple things ordinarily cooked inside—such as wings—that also can be cooked on a grill. The idea is something of a re-application of the “Will It Clog?” influencer program for Liquid-Plumr that showed whether the drain cleaner can take on various unusual clogs.

“A lot of people are cooking all of their meals at home, and that can get really routinized,” Grier says. “So we’ve done Ranch Nights with Bobby Flay [on YouTube], where he’s using ranch in new ways to give people variety. We’ve done more videos and more recipes with lower cost and easier to find ingredients.”

Unilever's return

Unilever, like Clorox, will return to Facebook at the start of the year, ending a pause on the platforms in the U.S. that began in July, with the exception of five prestige beauty brands and advocacy ads from Ben & Jerry’s. Unilever’s return extends to Twitter, where it also paused advertising in July.

In a statement, Luis Di Como, executive VP-global media of Unilever, said: “We are encouraged by the commitments the platforms are making to build healthier environments for consumers, brands and society in alignment with the principles of the Global Alliance for Responsible Media.” He reiterated comments by Unilever VP of Media and Digital Entertainment Rob Master from November, that Unilever’s return to the platforms would be contingent on continued progress on eliminating harmful content.

In this article:

Thumbnail
Jack Neff

Jack Neff, editor at large, covers household and personal-care marketers, Walmart and market research. He's based near Cincinnati and has previously written for the Atlanta Journal Constitution, Bloomberg, and trade publications covering the food, woodworking and graphic design industries and worked in corporate communications for the E.W. Scripps Co.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

McDonald’s pushes Spam-Oreo burger and the NBA has a new sponsor: Trending

McDonald’s pushes Spam-Oreo burger and the NBA has a new sponsor: Trending
Tropicana apologizes for hidden mimosa campaign after backlash

Tropicana apologizes for hidden mimosa campaign after backlash
Behind Anheuser-Busch’s branding strategy for new Travis Scott-backed seltzer

Behind Anheuser-Busch’s branding strategy for new Travis Scott-backed seltzer
Procter & Gamble promises 2,021 good deeds for 2021

Procter & Gamble promises 2,021 good deeds for 2021
Taco Bell Nacho Fries return in a movie-style spot starring Joe Keery

Taco Bell Nacho Fries return in a movie-style spot starring Joe Keery
NFL Playbook: Tracking how brands are marketing around an uncertain season

NFL Playbook: Tracking how brands are marketing around an uncertain season
Pepsi and Fox hook up for new 'Cherries Wild' game show in branded integration deal

Pepsi and Fox hook up for new 'Cherries Wild' game show in branded integration deal
Find out what’s next in health and wellness

Find out what’s next in health and wellness