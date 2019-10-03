Coming to a kitchen near you—an Alexa-branded toaster
Amazon’s Alexa-enabled devices are already in more than 100 million homes—but an Echo may be just the beginning of the Seattle-based ecommerce giant’s foray into the home. In late September, Amazon filed a trademark application for Alexa-branded home appliances. The filing is exhaustive and includes more than 100 different household products, from the mundane—“smart home connected LED lighting systems”—to the rare—“voice-responsive ice-cream makers.”
“This application says that Amazon has an intent to sell these Alexa-branded home appliances—lightbulbs and other items,” says Josh Gerben, principal of Gerben Law Firm. While some trademark applications never come to fruition, Gerben points out that Amazon “has a history of making its own branded items.” Indeed, Amazon’s private label products, from brand names such as Amazon Basics, Amazon Elements and Solimo account for $2.3 billion in sales.
Earlier this year, even Amazon rolled out the industrial toilet paper when it debuted AmazonCommercial, a line of office products for business customers.
An Amazon spokeswoman declined to comment on the trademark filing.
“I’d call this a massive application in the sense that the products it’s covering is extraordinarily significant—it’s literally like everything in your house,” says Gerben.
The filing could also be for co-branded appliances, such as a GE stove powered by Alexa, for example. Many appliance retailers have already integrated the virtual assistant into their brands.
However, Gerben cautions that the trademark application was worded in a way that appears to be brand-driven, not software-driven. Amazon has previously filed software applications around Alexa.
But consumers might not want to plan their holiday shopping around Alexa appliances. Trademark applications typically carry a lengthy, multi-month approval process.