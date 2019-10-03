CMO Strategy

Coming to a kitchen near you—an Alexa-branded toaster

Amazon files trademark application for Alexa-branded appliances
By Adrianne Pasquarelli. Published on October 03, 2019.

Amazon's Echo

Credit: Photo composite by Ad Age.

Amazon’s Alexa-enabled devices are already in more than 100 million homes—but an Echo may be just the beginning of the Seattle-based ecommerce giant’s foray into the home.  In late September, Amazon filed a trademark application for Alexa-branded home appliances. The filing is exhaustive and includes more than 100 different household products, from the mundane—“smart home connected LED lighting systems”—to the rare—“voice-responsive ice-cream makers.”

“This application says that Amazon has an intent to sell these Alexa-branded home appliances—lightbulbs and other items,” says Josh Gerben, principal of Gerben Law Firm. While some trademark applications never come to fruition, Gerben points out that Amazon “has a history of making its own branded items.” Indeed, Amazon’s private label products, from brand names such as Amazon Basics, Amazon Elements and Solimo account for $2.3 billion in sales.

Earlier this year, even Amazon rolled out the industrial toilet paper when it debuted AmazonCommercial, a line of office products for business customers.

An Amazon spokeswoman declined to comment on the trademark filing.

“I’d call this a massive application in the sense that the products it’s covering is extraordinarily significant—it’s literally like everything in your house,” says Gerben.

The filing could also be for co-branded appliances, such as a GE stove powered by Alexa, for example. Many appliance retailers have already integrated the virtual assistant into their brands.

However, Gerben cautions that the trademark application was worded in a way that appears to be brand-driven, not software-driven. Amazon has previously filed software applications around Alexa.

But consumers might not want to plan their holiday shopping around Alexa appliances. Trademark applications typically carry a lengthy, multi-month approval process.

In this article:

Thumbnail
Adrianne Pasquarelli

A reporter with Ad Age since 2015, Adrianne Pasquarelli covers the marketing strategies of retailers and financial institutions. She joined Ad Age after a dozen years of writing for Crain's New York Business, where she also focused on the retail industry. Over the course of her career, she has won awards from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers, the National Association of Real Estate Editors and the Jesse H. Neal Awards.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular