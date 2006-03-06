Contributing...

Paul Bennett is creative director at world-renowned design firm Ideo. Mr. Bennett, now based in London, joined Ideo in San Francisco in 2002 after running his own brand design consultancy in New York for seven years. He is a frequent public speaker, most recently at TedGlobal in Oxford, England, the Walpole conference in London, Innovation and Diversity in Copenhagen and at the Forrester Consumer Forum in New York. In "Listening Lessons," he argues that the most successful marketers seek design inspiration from real life.