CMO Strategy

Coronavirus could hit clothing rental sites

Amid COVID-19 concerns, Rent the Runway added an FAQ about the cleaning of its garments
By Adrianne Pasquarelli. Published on March 04, 2020.

Experts say clothing rental sites could see a decline in business.

Credit: Rent The Runway

Germs are always a concern when you’re borrowing clothes, but the spread of bacteria could be even more alarming during an outbreak like coronavirus, when hand sanitizer is in short supply. Amid growing consumer anxiety around the spread of COVID-19, some experts say clothing rental sites could see a decline in business.

“The No. 1 reason that people don’t like using ‘sharing’ programs is that they don’t like the idea of using other people’s stuff,” says Sucharita Kodali, VP and principal analyst at Forrester, noting that such a data point was captured long before coronavirus. She expects that such concerns will be even more pronounced now.

Some companies are reacting with updated messaging around their cleaning procedures. 

On Tuesday, Rent the Runway added a question-and-answer to the FAQs section of its site that specifically asks how the company’s garments are cleaned “to prevent the spread of viruses such as COVID-19.” The answer to the query references Harvard Health and notes that “there is currently no evidence that COVID-19 can be transmitted from soft surfaces like fabric or carpet to humans. In addition, our cleaning agents and practices are designed to kill viruses such as the common cold and flu. While scientific information is still developing, we have no reason to believe that our processes are ineffective against COVID-19.”

Related articles
Coronavirus Industry Event Tracker
Ad Age Staff
Austin Public Health to SXSW: 'Keep calm and carry on, y'all'
Lindsay Rittenhouse
Target says it is meeting consumer demand amid coronavirus concerns
Adrianne Pasquarelli

According to a spokeswoman for the New York-based rental company, the addition was proactive to address any questions customers might have about cleaning processes, and not a reaction to actual customer questions. Rent the Runway has not seen a pullback in orders since the first diagnosis of a coronavirus patient in the U.S. last month.

Recent years have seen the rise of a host of rental service brands. Such companies cater to a group of consumers who are eager for new fashion but unwilling to own, for reasons that could be financial, environmental or both. In many cases, these startups are overtaking their older retail cohorts. Last year, fashion-rental startup Le Tote bought Lord & Taylor for $100 million. Urban Outfitters recently introduced its own rental program, called Nuuly. Neither Le Tote nor Nuuly immediately responded to request for comment regarding their policies and the coronavirus.

In this article:

Adrianne Pasquarelli

A reporter with Ad Age since 2015, Adrianne Pasquarelli covers the marketing strategies of retailers and financial institutions. She joined Ad Age after a dozen years of writing for Crain's New York Business, where she also focused on the retail industry. Over the course of her career, she has won awards from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers, the National Association of Real Estate Editors and the Jesse H. Neal Awards.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Corona taps Snoop Dogg for celebrity-filled ‘La Vida Mas Fina’ campaign

Corona taps Snoop Dogg for celebrity-filled ‘La Vida Mas Fina’ campaign
Target says it is meeting consumer demand amid coronavirus concerns

Target says it is meeting consumer demand amid coronavirus concerns
Hefty, the ultimate purveyor of single-use plastic, rolls out sustainability campaign

Hefty, the ultimate purveyor of single-use plastic, rolls out sustainability campaign
Bud introduces a nitro beer as the style linked with Guinness grows in popularity

Bud introduces a nitro beer as the style linked with Guinness grows in popularity
Travelocity’s first campaign from new AOR suggests there’s no place like gnome

Travelocity’s first campaign from new AOR suggests there’s no place like gnome
Watch Zion Williamson's first Gatorade ad

Watch Zion Williamson's first Gatorade ad
Corona’s owner hits back at a survey that suggested it's been hurt by coronavirus

Corona’s owner hits back at a survey that suggested it's been hurt by coronavirus
Wendy’s begins its big breakfast push and rivals are ready

Wendy’s begins its big breakfast push and rivals are ready