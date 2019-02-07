Not everyone was creeped out by Delta and Coke's flirty napkins

Credit: Delta

Coca Cola and Delta are in apology mode after what was meant to be a breezy napkin collaboration encouraging airline passengers to connect has incited a growing social media discussion.

Both Atlanta-based brands issued statements on Thursday regretting the napkins, which started to appear on flights last month. "Because you're on a plane full of interesting people and hey…you never know," read the napkins, which provided a place for names and phone numbers to be exchanged. Some reacted on Twitter, noting that the napkins were "creepy."

Hey @Delta and @CocaCola These napkins are creepy AF. Pretty sure no one appreciated unsolicited phone numbers in the 'good old days' and they sure as heck don't want the number of someone who has been gawking at them on a plane for hours today. Not a good look. pic.twitter.com/PJAiurFRMh — ducksauz (@ducksauz) January 21, 2019

A Delta spokesman says the airline rotates Coke products regularly as part of a brand partnership, "but missed the mark with this one." Delta began removing the napkins last month.

Coke also issued a statement. "We sincerely apologize to anyone we may have offended," the beverage giant said, adding that the napkins will be replaced with other designs.

But not everyone was sour on the napkins. Some who posted on social media Thursday appreciated the brands' attempts at brokering real-life connections at a time when most fliers are digitally focused.

I just met you, and this is crazy

But here's my napkin

So call me maybe!



I'm actually going to buy a coke today after seeing this @CocaCola @WRCB @Delta #carlieraejepsen https://t.co/0ez35Z9KeH — Worship The Pig (@worshipthepig) February 7, 2019

#delta #coke The napkins are fine. I'm 57 years old and don't understand why your perfectly appropriate attempt to get people to actually interact with each other outside of their phones is viewed by #snowflakes as #creepynapkins Explaining is great but please don't apologize. — Todd Bernstein (@toddbernstein) February 7, 2019

Thanks @CocaCola and @Delta, for encouraging people to TALK to one another, make new friends, or do anything besides stare mindlessly at phones. But don't you know it's practically illegal to flirt these days? Sad world, but nice try & not #creepy https://t.co/5xvmHXSo80 — Ashley Bergin (@punkmarkgirl) February 6, 2019

DELTA AND COKE JUST APOLOGIZED FOR DAMN NAPKINS BECAUSE FLIRTING IS NO LONGER ALOWED. EVERYONE IS LOSING THEIR DAMN MINDS — Trey (@Uno_lDosl_Trey) February 7, 2019

@Delta @CocaCola don't apologize for the cute napkin idea!! We just came off a flight where we got this one, which brought smiles to our faces (and made hubby want to post it in the lavatory)! And I am jealous we didn't get the Coke one!! I love the humor! pic.twitter.com/gXbJfi5VCU — Gail Simpson (@GailS1) February 7, 2019