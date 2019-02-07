Not everyone was creeped out by Delta and Coke's flirty napkins

Delta and Coke are replacing the napkins with other designs

By Published on .

Credit: Delta

Coca Cola and Delta are in apology mode after what was meant to be a breezy napkin collaboration encouraging airline passengers to connect has incited a growing social media discussion.

Both Atlanta-based brands issued statements on Thursday regretting the napkins, which started to appear on flights last month. "Because you're on a plane full of interesting people and hey…you never know," read the napkins, which provided a place for names and phone numbers to be exchanged. Some reacted on Twitter, noting that the napkins were "creepy."

A Delta spokesman says the airline rotates Coke products regularly as part of a brand partnership, "but missed the mark with this one." Delta began removing the napkins last month.

Coke also issued a statement. "We sincerely apologize to anyone we may have offended," the beverage giant said, adding that the napkins will be replaced with other designs.

But not everyone was sour on the napkins. Some who posted on social media Thursday appreciated the brands' attempts at brokering real-life connections at a time when most fliers are digitally focused.

Most Popular
In this article:
JOIN US