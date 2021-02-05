Dan Levy is everywhere, White Castle goes luging, and fake crowd noise comes to the Super Bowl: Trending
The week’s biggest moves, hits, misses and newsmakers.
Winner
“Schitt’s Creek” fans, who get to see Dan Levy on “Saturday NIght Live” and in an M&M’s commercial this weekend.
Loser
Those of you who have no idea who Dan Levy is.
Popular
Speaking of SNL, one of the show’s most notable alumns, Will Ferrell, pops up in GM’s Super Bowl ad—and the automaker has a hit on its hands, according to Ad Age readers, who made this post about his teaser videos for the spot from McCann Worldgroup our most-read post of the week.
Cold sliders
Sure, the Super Bowl is coming up on Sunday, but there is still marketing news in other sports.
White Castle this week renewed its sponsorship of USA Luge through 2023. While it’s not the biggest restaurant sponsorship in sports, it is one with a logical tie-in: White Castle is the home of the original slider. The pact includes an off-season recruitment program, the White Castle USA Luge Slider Search. More than 1,500 kids have been introduced to the sport since 2017, when the restaurant chain’s sponsorship began, White Castle and USA Luge announced.
A new video series, “The Making of a Slider,” will include seven videos aimed at boosting interest in luge. The first shows how recruitment is done during the summer and fall, with kids riding paved tracks on luge sleds outfitted with wheels.
Sound familiar?
Sports fans have sadly gotten used to fake crowd noise pumped into games—and the Super Bowl will be no different. Despite the National Football League allowing 22,000 fans into Tampa Bay’s Raymond James Stadium, the league and CBS will “blend in crowd audio NFL Films recorded at Super Bowl XLIII in 2009, the last time the championship was decided at Raymond James Stadium,” reports the Chicago Tribune’s Phil Rosenthal.
Number of the week
100: The number of COVID-related pieces of content wedding resource provider The Knot Worldwide created to keep users up to date on how the pandemic affects planning. Find out more on the latest edition of our “Marketer’s Brief” podcast.
Quote of the week
“Keeping people employed and keeping the whole machine going is a lot more important than one big day of advertising.” —Hyundai CMO Angela Zepeda on the automaker’s decision to sit out of the Super Bowl as it dealt with budget cuts last year. Read more here about why there are fewer auto brands in the game.
Chobani dreams of coffee creamers … and an IPO?
Coffee creamer flavors have gotten more outlandish in recent years, with brands such as Coffee Mate adding Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Funfetti to their lineups. Now, Chobani wants people to come up with their own unique flavors. Three finalists will be put out for a vote, with the grand prize winner getting $75,000. The contest kicked off days before The Wall Street Journal reported that the Greek yogurt maker may be looking at going public.
Tweet of the week
On the move
Direct-to-consumer apparel brand Everlane tapped Nike vet Sophie Bambuck as chief marketing officer. Bambuck most recently was VP of global brand marketing at Nike.
Another d-to-c brand, bedding company Boll & Branch, has also poached a marketing exec from a more established brand. Jonathan Bottomley, who was most recently CMO of Ralph Lauren, a position he established in 2017, has joined Boll & Branch as CMO.
Contributing: Adrianne Pasquarelli