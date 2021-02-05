CMO Strategy

Dan Levy is everywhere, White Castle goes luging, and fake crowd noise comes to the Super Bowl: Trending

The week’s biggest moves, hits and misses
By E.J. Schultz and Jessica Wohl. Published on February 05, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Cantu Beauty sponsors mentorship initiative for Black-owned beauty brands
Credit: White Castle

The week’s biggest moves, hits, misses and newsmakers.

Winner

“Schitt’s Creek” fans, who get to see Dan Levy on “Saturday NIght Live” and in an M&M’s commercial this weekend.

Loser

Those of you who have no idea who Dan Levy is.

Popular

Speaking of SNL, one of the show’s most notable alumns, Will Ferrell, pops up in GM’s Super Bowl ad—and the automaker has a hit on its hands, according to Ad Age readers, who made this post about his teaser videos for the spot from McCann Worldgroup our most-read post of the week.

Cold sliders

Sure, the Super Bowl is coming up on Sunday, but there is still marketing news in other sports. 

White Castle this week renewed its sponsorship of USA Luge through 2023. While it’s not the biggest restaurant sponsorship in sports, it is one with a logical tie-in: White Castle is the home of the original slider. The pact includes an off-season recruitment program, the White Castle USA Luge Slider Search. More than 1,500 kids have been introduced to the sport since 2017, when the restaurant chain’s sponsorship began, White Castle and USA Luge announced.

A new video series, “The Making of a Slider,” will include seven videos aimed at boosting interest in luge. The first shows how recruitment is done during the summer and fall, with kids riding paved tracks on luge sleds outfitted with wheels.

Sound familiar?

Sports fans have sadly gotten used to fake crowd noise pumped into games—and the Super Bowl will be no different. Despite the National Football League allowing 22,000 fans into Tampa Bay’s Raymond James Stadium, the league and CBS will “blend in crowd audio NFL Films recorded at Super Bowl XLIII in 2009, the last time the championship was decided at Raymond James Stadium,” reports the Chicago Tribune’s Phil Rosenthal.

Number of the week

100: The number of COVID-related pieces of content wedding resource provider The Knot Worldwide created to keep users up to date on how the pandemic affects planning. Find out more on the latest edition of our “Marketer’s Brief” podcast.

Quote of the week

“Keeping people employed and keeping the whole machine going is a lot more important than one big day of advertising.” —Hyundai CMO Angela Zepeda on the automaker’s decision to sit out of the Super Bowl as it dealt with budget cuts last year. Read more here about why there are fewer auto brands in the game.

Chobani dreams of coffee creamers … and an IPO?

Coffee creamer flavors have gotten more outlandish in recent years, with brands such as Coffee Mate adding Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Funfetti to their lineups. Now, Chobani wants people to come up with their own unique flavors. Three finalists will be put out for a vote, with the grand prize winner getting $75,000. The contest kicked off days before The Wall Street Journal reported that the Greek yogurt maker may be looking at going public.

Tweet of the week

 

On the move

Direct-to-consumer apparel brand Everlane tapped Nike vet Sophie Bambuck as chief marketing officer. Bambuck most recently was VP of global brand marketing at Nike.

Another d-to-c brand, bedding company Boll & Branch, has also poached a marketing exec from a more established brand. Jonathan Bottomley, who was most recently CMO of Ralph Lauren, a position he established in 2017, has joined Boll & Branch as CMO.

Contributing: Adrianne Pasquarelli

In this article:

Thumbnail
E.J. Schultz

E.J. Schultz is the Assistant Managing Editor, Marketing at Ad Age and covers beverage, automotive and sports marketing. He is a former reporter for McClatchy newspapers, including the Fresno Bee, where he covered business and state government and politics, and the Island Packet in South Carolina. He has won awards from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers, the Jesse H. Neal Awards, the Association of Capitol Reporters and Editors, the California Newspaper Publishers Association, the South Carolina Press Association and Investigative Reporters and Editors. A native of Cincinnati, Schultz has an economics degree from Xavier University and a masters in journalism from Northwestern University.

Follow View all articles by this author
Thumbnail
Jessica Wohl

Jessica is Ad Age's food reporter, working out of the publication's Chicago bureau. She focuses on the packaged food and restaurant industries. Jessica joined Ad Age after writing about food for the Chicago Tribune's business section. She began her journalism career at Reuters, where she covered the world's largest retail chains and consumer products companies.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Cantu Beauty sponsors mentorship initiative for Black-owned beauty brands

Cantu Beauty sponsors mentorship initiative for Black-owned beauty brands
Peloton plots marketing return

Peloton plots marketing return
Gatorade lures new CMO from Nike

Gatorade lures new CMO from Nike
Grocery startup Good Eggs taps former Walgreens CMO Vineet Mehra

Grocery startup Good Eggs taps former Walgreens CMO Vineet Mehra
Lowe’s slathers on the romance in Valentine’s Day initiative

Lowe’s slathers on the romance in Valentine’s Day initiative
Uber to buy alcohol delivery startup Drizly for $1.1 billion

Uber to buy alcohol delivery startup Drizly for $1.1 billion
Ulta Beauty pledges millions in diversity support

Ulta Beauty pledges millions in diversity support
IBM taps Carla  Piñeyro  Sublett as senior VP and chief marketing officer

IBM taps Carla  Piñeyro  Sublett as senior VP and chief marketing officer