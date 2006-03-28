Design By Balancing Business and Consumer Needs

Paul Rand, graphic artist and art director, was about 80 years old when I photographed him for a book on people and creativity. I went to his studio in Weston, Conn., near Yale, where he taught graphic design for 30 years. I would argue that there was just as much business being covered in his class. His saying, "good design is good business," was the foundation of his endeavors and, I believe, why so many corporate logos and identities-ABC, Westinghouse, IBM and UPS-can be credited to him. Mr. Rand talked, as graphic designers do, about letterforms, font and type. But unlike a lot of designers, he also spoke as much about business goals, corporate responsibility, values and goodwill toward consumers. The business of design is the basis of any good design program, which is respectful of the power and value that design provides the balance sheet. Companies that want to make design a part of their DNA best start with a business plan before they bring on the design team.