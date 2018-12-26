Diet marketers are optimistic, but economy could weigh

WW's new ads include bus shelters Credit: WW

Diet plan marketers are eager to kick off 2019, though there could be added pressure on the category if financial concerns weigh on people's minds.

Each winter, the weight loss industry steps up its ad plans in time for New Year's resolution season. Brands including WW, Nutrisystem and Jenny Craig have made some tweaks to their marketing heading into 2019. Atkins, which saw sales jump in 2018 thanks in large part to a campaign featuring Rob Lowe, is trying to keep the momentum going by taking a dig at competing protein bars that contain more sugar than its bars.

For plans with recurring costs—like the requirement of buying certain foods, paying for meetings, or using an app—the current economic climate and concerns about a potential recession may put a damper on the most important time of the year.

"Sign-ups for costly structured weight loss programs drop as people get laid off and their income goes down. They don't diet at all or they use do-it-yourself methods that are very low cost," said John LaRosa, research director at Marketdata Enterprises, a market research company with a specialty tracking the weight loss market.

An economic downturn would likely benefit Atkins. In one of its new ads, Lowe promotes the brand and utters the line "no memberships, no meetings, no fees."

The leader in the category is WW, formerly Weight Watchers, whose ads feature its two new brand ambassadors, Kate Hudson and Robbie Williams, along with investor and board member Oprah Winfrey. WW is working with Anomaly, which it hired in 2018, and is going with a "for every body" approach that features the celebrities and some of its unknown members.

Nutrisystem had to rework its marketing after some earlier ads failed to bring in more new customers. "This is a brand evolution rather than a revolution," says Nutrisystem Inc. CMO Keira Krausz.