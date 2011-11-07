Digital Fitness Is Latest Craze in Building up Your Marketing Ranks

Rifle through the average person's gym bag (if you dare) and\nyou're likely to turn up exercise clothes, towels and energy bars.\nGo through Bonin Bough's, and you'll uncover 3-D phones, a variety\nof tablets, Apple TV, Nintendo\nDS and a Slingbox. Mr. Bough, director-digital and social media at PepsiCo, is a\nbeliever in digital fitness, and like any athlete running a\ncompetitive race, wants his team to be prepared by training with\nand understanding the tools of their craft. He's emblematic of an\nera when consumers have better technology in their pocket than the\naverage executive has in their office, and marketers such as\nPepsi's Mr. Bough and Adobe's Ann Lewnes are becoming increasingly\nresponsible for getting their organizations up to speed. "Society is becoming 100% digital and most organizations are not\n100% digital," said Mr. Bough. "There's a gap, and we have to work\nrelentlessly to close that gap. We've looked for a way to describe\nit, and that 's fitness. You can't just work out once." PepsiCo has gone so far as to create a "digital fitness" boot\ncamp. Other marketers have turned to their agencies to build out\nformal education programs of their own. Digital shop 360i launched an education center,\n360iU, earlier this year and recruited Mark Avnet as its dean. Mr.\nAvnet had been a professor and chair of the creative technology\ntrack at Virginia Commonwealth University's Brandcenter. For many marketers, one of the key challenges of digital\nmarketing is educating executives. It's one thing for the chief\nmarketing officer and a core group of lieutenants to understand the\nins and outs of mobile marketing, social media and digital\nstartups. But it's just as important for the chief financial\nofficer, chief sales officer, legal team and public-relations team,\namong others, to understand aspects of digital marketing. "As we look at where our customers are going in the future, [we\nrealize] everything from supply chain to sales needs to understand\nhow to operate in this digital world. And it's going to happen\nreally quickly. It's not 20 years out, it's four years out," said\nMr. Bough. "Most organizations are going to go through a pretty\nmassive rescaling, asking "How do we make sure everybody can apply\n[technology] to their part of the business?'" Pepsi's program includes a series of online classes, as well as\nsome experiential sessions. An experiential session could involve\nputting a dozen or more tablets on a table and then demonstrating\nhow mom, the kids and competitors are using them. This is where Mr.\nBough's "gym bag" of digital goodies comes into play—he lets\nother executives borrow and experiment with its contents. In the\ncoming months, he hopes to begin conducting classroom training for\nvarious internal groups as well. At Adobe, Ann Lewnes, senior VP-global marketing, has led the\ncharge toward digital, to the point where it now commands 74% of\nthe company's marketing budget. But that "extreme" shift hasn't\nbeen easy, requiring plenty of hand-holding. "Marketing today has\ntwo roles; one is to educate," she said. "You need to be able to\nexplain why search is going to be more valuable than perhaps a live\nevent. And in some markets and regions outside the U.S., there's\nmore resistance." During a recent panel about mobile marketing, hosted by the\nAssociation of National Advertisers and moderated by Ad Age ,\nexecutives from HP, Wal-Mart and Coca-Cola discussed the dramatic\nshift taking place among consumers and inside their\norganizations. "We don't have muscle memory on this," said Wendy Clark,\nCoca-Cola's senior VP-integrated marketing communications and\ncapabilities, during the panel. "They've been making TV spots for\nyears. Mobile is a couple years old. When you go up the ranks in\nour company, this is entirely new. The people who are doing mobile\nprograms are the guys in flip-flops. There is a very big cultural\nshift." 360iU has been helping its clients to tackle that cultural shift\nwith tailored training sessions and, occasionally, one-on-one\ncoaching sessions with C-suite execs. The agency, which counts\nCoca-Cola, JCPenney and Kraft among its clients, has also worked\nmore broadly with customer service and legal teams. Clients can\neven invite customers -- such as grocery retailers, if it's a\npackaged-foods client -- to workshops or seminars. "You have to think through the entire food chain, whoever is in\nyour four walls, but also your customers -- the Walmarts or Krogers\n-- because it's in your best interest," said Sarah Hofstetter,\nsenior VP-brand strategy at 360i. "What's interesting about digital\nis it's a mind-set, not just a media channel." Ms. Hofstetter offered the legal department as an example.\n"Social-media education for legal is wonderful and very necessary,"\nshe said. "It's not just about allocating dollars and getting\ncontracts signed. What if legal isn't comfortable with you\nretweeting? If you have to get retweet approval every time, you're\nnot going to be particularly effective." But not all execs are going to become adept tweeters or suddenly\ntake an interest in the ins and outs of Android vs. Apple operating\nsystems. And, at the end of the day, TV or radio or magazines are\nstill media that 's infinitely more familiar to the majority of\nC-suite executives. "Ideally, we'd like all of our executives to participate [in\nsocial media] and some of them do," Ms. Lewnes said. "But you have\nto really want to do it. The reluctant tweeter isn't a good\ntweeter, because there's no authenticity. I feel the same way about\nFacebook or LinkedIn or anything else."