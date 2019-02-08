Here's an early look at the ads running during the Grammys

61st Grammy Awards Red Carpet Rollout Credit: Timothy Kuratek/CBS

The ratings for the Grammy Awards slid to a nine-year-low last year—but that has not stopped a slew of big-name marketers from buying ad time in this year's edition, which airs Sunday on CBS. Lincoln, Apple, Oreo, Pepsi and Intuit are among the brands running commercials. Last year, an average of 19.8 million people tuned in, down 24 percent from 26.1 million the year prior, according to Nielsen.

The 2018 audience still outnumbers the top-viewed scripted series of this year—CBS's "The Big Bang Theory," which through the first 14 episodes of its final season is averaging 12.8 million viewers, per Nielsen. Last year, CBS fetched about $1.2 million for 30 seconds of Grammys airtime, taking in a total of $96 million, up from $90 million the year before, according to Kantar Media. By comparison, Super Bowl ads lure roughly $5.3 million for 30 seconds on average.

Below, a look at some of the ads that will be running during Sunday's show, which is hosted by Alicia Keys.

Lincoln

Serena Williams, who starred in a Super Bowl ad for Bumble, is featured in an ad for the Ford-owned luxury brand called "Sanctuary" that shows her taking respite in a Navigator amid a rainstorm. Lincoln will also run a spot called "Namesake" that shows Abraham Lincoln peering out the window at shiny new Navigator. (Never mind that the world's first automobile was invented after his 1865 death.) The spot is timed to run days before Lincoln's Feb .12 birthday. Both ads are by WPP's Hudson Rouge.