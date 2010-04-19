Edible Arrangements Relishes Rosy Outlook

NEW YORK (AdAge.com) -- What do you do when you're a purveyor\nknown for pricey, if unique, gifts during a recession? You spend\nmore on advertising -- and debunk brand myths. Leveraging a combination of a national campaign, a unified\nfranchisee strategy and a revised message that caters to consumers'\nrecessionary concerns, Edible Arrangements International is seeing\ntraction in the area that matters most: sales. The fresh-fruit-arrangement delivery service earlier this year\nlaunched a national campaign, only its second in 10 years, titled\n"Pass It On." It promotes the edible bouquets as surprisingly\naffordable gifts suitable year-round, not just in holiday seasons.\nHot Dish Advertising, Minneapolis, handled creative, while Mediacom\nhandled media buying. The privately held company boasts tripled consumer brand\nawareness since its debut national campaign in 2008. Helming ad\nefforts is VP-Marketing Stephen Thomas. Mr. Thomas is a veteran of\nBurger King, where he served as a marketing director for a\nmulti-unit franchisee, and Subway, where he served as\nmanager-marketing planning and analysis and was part of the\nmarketing team that launched the nutritional campaign featuring\n"Seven Subs Under 6 Grams of Fat." He joined Edible Arrangements in\n2007 as VP-strategic alliances, overseeing partnerships with\nentertainment companies such as Disney and Nickelodeon. Moving into his current role later that same year, he reports to\nTariq Farid, CEO, and oversees consumer research, strategic\nalliances, storefront image, web development, the customer order\ncenter, product development, field marketing, advertising\ndevelopment, and media planning and execution. Mr. Thomas won't\ndisclose the company's annual marketing budget, but says it has\nincreased each year since 2007, and that "sales have been\npositive." In a recent interview with Ad Age, he discussed why\nconsumer feedback is so vital and why price-cutting hasn't been\nnecessary. Ad Age: Why launch a national campaign again, and why\nnow? Mr. Thomas: It's the evolution of our campaign. This was\nthe year we made significant change creatively in the advertising,\nbut really, it's designed against the same strategy, which is to\nincrease our customer base and grow sales. We spent the last couple years trying to educate folks on who we\nare and what we do. That was 2008's message, what I like to call\nemotional education, then last year we evolved that into more of a\npromotional-type education. We follow the gift-category purchase\ncycles. Holidays are peak periods for us. So this year has been\nabout, how do we take the insights we've gleaned to grow our\nbusiness base? To acquire customers from the huge gift category\nrequires that we're in front of consumers educating them on why\nEdible Arrangements is really a good choice in light of the other\noptions. Ad Age: What's your overarching marketing philosophy? 2. Don't lose the key points of difference your\nproducts and/or services offer in the quest for ultimate\ncreativity. 3. Stay true to your strategy and don't get\ndistracted. 4. Protect what you are building (your\nbrand!). 5. Work to develop systems that allow you to\nmeasure results as close to real time as possible. Ad Age: Have you had to cut prices in the recession? Mr. Thomas: We have not discounted but instead we have\neducated customers that our products are every bit as affordable as\nflower arrangements, [for example]. It removes the perceived cost\nbarrier because a lot of users didn't realize we had lower-cost\nitems. You cannot only eat [our product], you can count on it to be\ndelicious and fresh every time, so that was inherent value we had\nto make sure we were getting across to consumers, as well. Ad Age: What media did you use in the campaign? Mr. Thomas: TV, print and online, primarily. This year\nfor the first time we incorporated a new target and a new medium,\nwhich was radio. Our typical target is women age 25-54. And those\nare primarily the people we speak to most of the year. However,\nthere have been times that our research has shown that they're not\ndoing a majority of the purchasing. So this year for the first time\nwe targeted men pre-Valentine's Day. The flight broke Jan. 27 and\nwe came off on Feb. 10. We advertised on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN the Magazine and ESPN.com.\nFortunately for us, all of the pre-Super Bowl hype fell right in\nthe middle of everything, and we used that to our advantage to\neducate men on Edible Arrangements. Twenty-five percent of\nincremental orders were attributed to the Valentine's Day\nmale-targeted media plan in some way. Ad Age: What consumer research informed your efforts with\nthe campaign, both in terms of creative and media strategy? Mr. Thomas: We do focus groups a couple times a year and\nwe try to move around the country to get the brand in front of\nusers and non-users. We talk to non-users about why they don't buy\nfrom us, so it helps us, in many cases, uncover perceived\nobstacles. There was a perception that we were more expensive than\nwe really are. We have our ongoing tracking study; we talk to about\n2,400 consumers a year. It helps us measure the market, the overall\ngift category, both direct and indirect competitors. Ad Age: To what extent was social media employed in the\ncampaign and general marketing efforts? Mr. Thomas: We've only recently started to leverage what\nwe feel are the benefits of it. It's an important way to stay\nconnected to our customers. Facebook has been most successful for\nus. We do use Twitter also and we have a MySpace page, but we use\nFacebook the most to connect. We'll ask questions, we'll post\nsurveys. In October we launched a Facebook application to grow our user\nbase and market to them. We hit the number in less than four days.\nOur fan base is at 183,000 at this point. We drove the Facebook\ncustomers into our system with a free giveaway, then we gave them\nanother incentive to come back. Ad Age:Why did you become an upfront advertiser for the\n2009 and 2010 TV seasons? Mr. Thomas: Efficiencies. We did move into the upfront\nmarket at the right time given television costs. We wanted to take\nadvantage of Group M's significant pool of money to buy television.\n(Media agency Mediacom is part of Group M.) We were putting more into TV at a time when others were cutting\nback, and we just came along at the right time with more dollars\nthan ever before when prices were lower, and that helps you\nestablish favorable base rates for future buys. Ad Age:In the midst of this recession, what demands are\nbeing placed on you, specifically, and what are you doing to\ndeliver on those expectations? Mr. Thomas:I'm responsible for driving traffic that\nresults in growing revenue profitably for our franchisees -- all\nthe time. That means we're always working to beat comp sales from\nthe same week last year. Ultimately, to be successful under this\nkind of pressure you need to use the best resources you can, which\nmeans surrounding yourself with talented and smart staff and agency\npeople who are dedicated and insightful. It also means finding the\nright mix between data and instinct. So while we may not be winning\nClios, if my franchisees' sales are growing and we're building our\nbrand successfully, that's really accomplishing a much more\nimportant goal.