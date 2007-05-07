Employees a Critical Link to Brand Innovation

NEW YORK (AdAge.com) -- On a Monday evening in late April, the night before the Association of National Advertisers' first Brand Innovation Forum, four marketing executives gathered for a private dinner at Django, a French-Mediterranean restaurant in the shadow of Grand Central Terminal in New York. Their hosts for the evening: ANA President-CEO Bob Liodice and Advertising Age Editor Jonah Bloom and CMO Strategy Editor Jennifer Rooney. What drew Clorox VP-Marketing, Laundry and Home Care Tarang Amin, Wells Fargo Senior VP-Brand Strategy Katy Frohling, JetBlue VP-Sales and Marketing Andrea Spiegel and Home Depot Senior VP-CMO Roger Adams to the restaurant was less -- we'd like to think -- the lure of aged New York strip, beet salad and stuffed squid and more the invitation to engage in a spirited discussion about brand innovation. \n\n\nFor nearly an hour, the executives hit upon a range of hot-button issues central to CMO viability: how to keep both old and new brands relevant; the hand that CMOs, as well as customers, have in corporate innovation; the extent to which agencies should be compensated for their ideas; whether it's possible to crack the link between marketing and brand equity; and why authenticity in brand messaging is absolutely vital. But particularly revealing was how quickly the broader talk about brand innovation focused on the role employees play in that pursuit: All four executives said their employees are a critical link to consumer understanding and, in turn, successful innovation. What follows is an excerpt of the discussion, edited for length and clarity; it begins with Mr. Tarang's articulating what brand innovation means for Clorox.\n\nTarang Amin: One of our great benefits is having a brand that goes back to 1913. But at the same time, the main reason you don't have that many brands that are 94 years old is because somewhere along the line, someone decides this brand is only this. And when you actually decide the brand can't live and breathe a change, that is when the brand dies. What's been a key to not only keeping Clorox going for this many years but actually [growing] is really deciding, "Where do women want to see us, and what do we need to be?"\n\nBob Liodice: You've heard that these brands are around a long time. And the reason why they are around a long time and will continue to be around a long time is because they are consistently reinventing themselves. Marketers have to be thinking about reinventing the way they generate revenue, manage costs, manage their time and manage their people. And in order to be able to do that, they have to consistently look at themselves in a fresh way. And the whole reason innovation is so important to branding is because it's essentially responsible for driving brand equity and driving revenue. Katy Frohling\nSenior VP-brand strategy, Wells Fargo\n\nAt Wells Fargo, Ms. Frohling, who joined the company two years ago, is responsible for brand strategy and corporate identity. During the previous 20 years she served as VP-director of advertising at Chase and gained experience on the agency side: She held account management positions at several advertising agencies, including Della Femina McNamee and Lowe. Andrea Spiegel\nVP-sales and marketing, JetBlue\n\nMs. Spiegel joined JetBlue in 2005. She oversees branding, product development, research, sales and distribution, advertising, promotions, interactive marketing and marketing-partnership programs. Prior to joining the airline, she ran her own travel and luxury good marketing firm. Clients included American Express, Virgin Atlantic Airways, for which she once served as director of marketing, and Cunard Line, for which she once served as VP-marketing. Roger Adams\nSenior VP-chief marketing officer, Home Depot\n\nHaving joined Home Depot in 2005, Mr. Adams is responsible for marketing, advertising, brand management, consumer insights and event marketing. He joined Home Depot from General Motors Corp., where he served most recently as exec director-corporate advertising, marketing and customer-relationship management at General Motors Corp. Previously, he was VP-marketing, research and development at Keebler Co. He also worked in marketing at H.J. Heinz, RJR Nabisco and PepsiCo. Tarang Amin\nVP-marketing, laundry and home care, Clorox\nIn addition to overseeing all laundry and home-care marketing, Mr. Amin is responsible for leading the $1.4 billion Clorox franchise and for the company's health-and-wellness platform. He joined in 2003 as VP-marketing, Home Care; he became responsible for laundry marketing a year later. A Procter \n& Gamble veteran, Mr. Amin spent 12 years at the company, holding marketing-director positions for the Pantene and Bounty brands.