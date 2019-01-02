Equinox debuts campaign ahead of new business ventures launch

Equinox is bringing its 15-year-old tagline, "It's not fitness, it's life," back to the forefront of its advertising as it seeks to become a full lifestyle brand. The company is starting 2019 with a new marketing push designed to not only attract those consumers in search of a fresh fitness start, but to also encompass the brand's myriad new business ventures in areas like hospitality.

A two-minute anthem video, "Life," directed by Nick Knight, a first-time collaborator with Equinox, kickstarts the effort this month. In the film, a voice describes life's "series of moments" over video of parkour-style gymnastics, dancing and bike racing. "This is your life, so live better," the voiceover concludes. Each of the celebrities in the video, including Grammy Award winner Ciara and stuntman Chase Armitage, are intended to represent elements such as "soul," and "energy," according to the brand.

Equinox first introduced "It's not fitness, it's life," in 2004, but the mantra has never again been prominent in advertising until the new work, according to Liz Nolan, executive creative director.

"We believe it's more representative of the truth of our brand today than ever before," she says.

Vimla Black Gupta, who joined Equinox as chief marketing officer in 2017, notes the campaign will help represent Equinox's other cross-category offerings to consumers. Later this year, the company is debuting its long-awaited hotel brand. Equinox this year will also begin its retreat business, in which consumers can take fitness trips, and it is dabbling with a new talent management venture for its SoulCycle brand.

"2019 represents for us our true manifestation as a lifestyle brand, or rather a life brand," says Gupta.

The company worked with Ranaverse on production but the campaign was created with Nolan's 22-person in-house creative team. Spending is commensurate with past years, Gupta says. In 2017, Equinox spent $841,400 on measured media in the U.S., according to Kantar Media.