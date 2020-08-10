CMO Strategy

Estée Lauder turns to video games to launch anti-aging serum lineup

Brand combines two things that have been boosted by the pandemic—skincare and gaming
By Jack Neff. Published on August 10, 2020.
A regularly updated blog tracking brands' responses to racial injustice

Estée Lauder is turning to a seemingly unlikely way to reach customers for its new Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex—video gaming.

The brand’s ANRcade site is a global, mobile-focused effort with four games that mix fun with some product information from makemepulse, Paris. Backed by digital and social ads, it’s aimed at a younger audience than the brand typically reaches, says Jon Roman, senior VP-global consumer marketing and online for Estée Lauder. People also can reach the games through the brand’s social channels and at esteelauder.com.

The games, also designed for desktop, include Repair Racer, which lets players speed along a racetrack to collect points, avoid obstacles, and learn about the serum’s speed and “youth-generating power.” Serum Quest is a sort of ’80s throwback where the brand’s little brown bottle zaps environmental aggressors and collects golden serum drops, all to the end of helping the serum’s antioxidant protection.

Video games have more than doubled their ad spend since the start of the pandemic
Ilyse Liffreing
A regularly updated list tracking marketers' response to coronavirus
Ad Age Staff
Estee Lauder Fights Short Attention Spans in Online Makeover

The launch plays on two realities of the pandemic—skincare sales are doing a lot better than color cosmetics and consumers staying at home more are doing a lot more gaming.

“For the younger consumer, we really wanted to reinforce that the serum is an important step in their routine, especially their night routine,” Roman says. “So we wanted to find a more fun and innovative way of talking about the product benefits.”

The aim also was to have something global that could also be easily customized by region and sales channel, for example, to run inside Tmall or WeChat in China, Roman says. Each affiliate can customize offers that come up within the games, such as free samples or other incentives.

Jack Neff

Jack Neff, editor at large, covers household and personal-care marketers, Walmart and market research. He's based near Cincinnati and has previously written for the Atlanta Journal Constitution, Bloomberg, and trade publications covering the food, woodworking and graphic design industries and worked in corporate communications for the E.W. Scripps Co.

A regularly updated blog tracking brands' responses to racial injustice

A regularly updated list tracking marketers’ response to coronavirus

