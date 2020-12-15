Find out what’s next in heath and wellness
The pandemic has put a spotlight on the health and wellness industry, which was already on an upswing even before COVID-19. In recent months, home fitness brands have thrived and self-care brands have flourished as consumers sought to tame coronavirus-related anxiety. Yet, with a vaccine in sight, health care brands are already plotting their next moves to maintain brand strength and continue to forge consumer connections in a rapidly changing environment.
At Ad Age Next: Health and Wellness on Feb. 11, executives in the health and wellness sector will discuss how their brands have changed in recent months, and what lies ahead. The livestreamed event will examine the trends that are here to stay and those that may have been simply pandemic-related fads.
Jeremy Tucker, chief marketing officer of Planet Fitness, will discuss how the fitness chain has adapted to the COVID-19 crisis and what the plan is for 2021.
Esi Bracey Eggleston, executive VP and chief operating officer, North America, of beauty and personal care at Unilever, will talk about how Unilever and its personal care brands are integrating wellness into marketing.
And Doug Sweeny, chief marketing officer from One Medical, will speak on a panel about the new doctor’s office and what that means for both brands and consumers. Other topics to be discussed include how brands are tapping into the self-care movement, and what role technology plays for food and fitness marketers.
