Find out what’s next in retail on April 20
After a year in which innovation soared and sales ended on a positive note, retailers are looking to continue the momentum. While services like curbside pickup and virtual shopping are now expected by consumers, brands are under constant pressure to meet new expectations.
An upcoming Ad Age virtual conference will look at what retailers have planned to propel them into the future. At Ad Age Next: Retail on April 20, retail execs will talk about where they found success in 2020 and what’s in their playbooks for 2021. The livestreamed event will also examine the innovations that are here to stay and what new services might emerge in the future.
Angie Hellman, senior VP of brand and customer strategy at Rent the Runway, will talk about how the company powered through a year when customers were shunning fashion in favor of sweatpants.
Tariq Hassan, chief marketing officer of Petco, will discuss his company’s transformation into a health and wellness brand and what it means for the growing pet adoption trend.
Executives from American Eagle, e.l.f. and Klarna will talk about why social commerce and “shoppertainment” are gaining ground in the U.S.
Other speakers at the virtual event include: Andrea Stairs, CMO and VP of seller community at eBay; Liza Lefkowski, VP of global brand, creative and curated merchandising at Wayfair; Kate Huyett, global CMO at Bombas; Guy Harkless, senior VP and general manager of Champs Sports and Eastbay at Foot Locker; Nathan Baynard, VP of global brand marketing at Mattel; and many more.
