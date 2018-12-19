Ford gets PR bang from noise-cancelling dog kennel

Welcome to the latest edition of Marketer's Brief, a quick take on marketing news, moves and trends from Ad Age's reporters and editors. Send tips/suggestions to [email protected]

Quiet please

When is the last time your pet had a peaceful rest on the Fourth of July? Probably never. Well, Ford has come up with a solution. The automaker has developed a "noise-cancelling dog kennel" that promises to shelter pets from the terrifying sound of fireworks. The automaker and one of its agencies, WPP's GTB, built a prototype that includes microphones that can detect the sound of fireworks. Then, an audio system emits frequencies that cancels out the noise.

What does this have to do with car marketing? Ford says the project is inspired by the noise-cancelling technology in its Edge SUV. While it's only a prototype for now, Ford says it is the first in a series of initiatives, called "interventions," that apply "automotive know-how to help solve everyday problems."

"Ford packs their vehicles full of amazing technology to make driving and life inside the car better. The problem with communicating these features however is that their impact is usually invisible. The Interventions content series is a light-hearted way to visually represent Ford's innovative technology and perspective to progress", says GTB Chief Creative Officer Julian Watt.

The investment is paying off, at least in terms of PR value. Numerous publications have picked up on it, giving Ford plenty of positive press.

UPS' North Pole faux-pas

UPS found itself in hot water this week when a tweet about shredding letters to the North Pole went viral, and led to social media outrage. According to PR Week, the delivery company deleted its original tweet, and a subsequent attempt to fix it. Staci Reidinger, PR and social media manager, told PR Week that the company has tried to be "whimsical" on Twitter but also wants to make its business opportunities clear. She added that UPS will not be tweeting any more on the topic. A UPS spokesman did not reply to a request for comment on the Santa-gate saga.

The winners are …

Ace Metrix, which measures viewer reactions to ads, has crowned this seemingly low-budget spot from Comcast Xfinity as "the most unusual ad of 2018."