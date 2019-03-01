Ford takes targeted marketing approach for Ranger comeback

A spot geared for Phoenix includes a mountain biker and climber.

The campaign, called "Tough Has More Fun," made use of a total of 15 adventure athletes. The city-targeted spots will run on digital, social and at movie theaters, but could be expanded to TV if they prove successful, according to a Ford spokeswoman. The automaker could also potentially grow the list of cities.

The agency behind the campaign WPP's GTB. The effort was in development before Ford officially added Wieden & Kennedy and BBDO to its creative agency roster late last year.

"This campaign brings 'Built Ford Tough' to life in the adventure space—new territory for Ford trucks—in a way that is decidedly not one-size-fits-all," Matt VanDyke, Ford director of U.S. marketing, said in a press release.

Ford began selling the Ranger again in January after halting sales in 2011. The automaker now sees a sweet spot in the market for the midsize truck after its F-150 full-size pickup got larger and pricier, according to Automotive News.