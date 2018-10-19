Ford taps Bryan Cranston for swagger-filled U.S. campaign

Ford is trying to get its mojo back and is calling on Bryan Cranston to help get the job done. The automaker, beset this year with a falling stock price and scrutiny about its strategic direction, has tapped the actor to star in a swagger-filled campaign called "Built Ford Proud."

The U.S. campaign, which will begin running on TV this weekend, is the debut effort for Ford by Wieden & Kennedy New York. The independent shop recently joined the automaker's roster along with Omnicom's BBDO as part of a major agency overhaul that led to the demotion of incumbent agency WPP's Global Team Blue.

The ads are injected with more attitude and braggadocio than recent Ford marketing. By weaving historical footage with futuristic scenes, Ford is trying assert its 115-year-old history as a strength in an age when startups like Tesla have captured the nation's attention.

A 60-second spot features Cranston moving through various scenes and roles, including a lecturer at a Ted Talks-like forum, a president and an android. Futuristic transportation scenes are woven with old footage of a Ford factory. "Talk doesn't get things done, building does," Cranston declares, before ending with: "Let the other guys keep dreaming about the future. We'll be the ones building it." The soundtrack, an orchestral cover of the Rolling Stones "Paint It Black," recalls Model T lore and a quote attributed to Henry Ford: "You can have any color as long as it's black."

Cranston has previously done voiceovers for Ford ads, but this is the first time he has appeared on camera for the automaker.

In interviews, Ford executives declined to say the campaign was a direct shot at electric-vehicle marketer Tesla, whose brash-talking CEO Elon Musk has knack for drawing attention, good and bad. But the implications of the new campaign are clear: When it comes to talking about the future of transportation, Ford is sick of taking the backseat to the new guys on the block.

"Our strategy is really to regain our swagger and leadership credentials by being publicly proud of what makes us Ford," Matt VanDyke, Ford's U.S. marketing director, said in a phone interview from Las Vegas, where the automaker this week showed the campaign to more than 3,000 dealer personnel. "We haven't always spoken with this tone of voice." He added: "We think you can trust a company that's been building...for 115 years to carry forward in the future, and that's the message we wanted to get out."

One TV ad zeros in on Ford's logo, playing up the company's family-run heritage, while contrasting it with companies that are the "result of a merger," which could be taken as a shot at Ford competitor Fiat-Chrysler.