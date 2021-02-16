CMO Strategy

Former pro baseball player sues McDonald's, alleging systemic racial discrimination

The fast-food giant allegedly steered Black owners into restaurants in impoverished neighborhoods, according to the lawsuit, filed in Ohio federal court
By Ally Marotti. Published on February 16, 2021.
Credit: Bloomberg

A former Oakland A's player accused McDonald's of systemic racial discrimination in a lawsuit Tuesday, alleging the chain developed a pattern of steering Black owners into restaurants in impoverished neighborhoods that yielded less profit.

Herb Washington filed the suit in Ohio federal court, according to a Washington Post report. Washington, 69, built the country's largest Black-owned McDonald's franchise operation with 27 restaurants in New York, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Washington has been a franchisee for four decades and today owns 14 locations, according to the report. He alleged in the lawsuit that the fast-food giant began a campaign to drive him out in 2017 for speaking out against the "predatory, racially biased steering practices" against franchisees.

According to an AP report, the lawsuit said such discriminatory practices have led to a $700,000 sales gap between Black-owned franchises and those owned by white people. Additionally, franchises in low-income neighborhoods allegedly have higher employee turnover, are more expensive to operate and aren’t as profitable, the suit alleges, according to the AP report.

McDonald’s denied the lawsuit's allegations in a statement.

“This situation is the result of years of mismanagement by Mr. Washington, whose organization has failed to meet many of our standards on people, operations, guest satisfaction and reinvestment,” the statement said, according to AP.

Ally Marotti is a reporter for Crain's Chicago Business.

Ally Marotti

Ally Marotti covers consumer products, food, restaurants, retail, media and advertising for Crain's Chicago Business.

