Frank’s RedHot drops cicada cookbook, and Ruffles goes for sneakerheads: Trending
Winner
You’ve got to hand it to Pepsi for making the most of a bad situation. The soda brand is having fun with the fact that Coke dominates at burger chains, including McDonald’s, Wendy’s and Burger King. Likenesses of the mascots for those chains appear in Pepsi’s new “Better with Pepsi” campaign which asserts that the brand tastes better with burgers than Coke. While that point is open to interpretation, Pepsi’s marketing move is a winner in our book—because Pepsi is at its best when it is challenging Coke head-on.
Loser
MDC Partners is running into some turbulence as it tries to complete its merger with Stagwell Media. One of the company’s largest shareholders, Indaba Capital Management LP, called the deal “conflict-riddled and poorly-structured” in a letter to a committee established by MDC to evaluate the merger, The Wall Street Journal reported this week. Among Indaba complaints is that Mark Penn runs both companies. It wrote that “the special committee should focus on eliminating even the appearance of a conflict of interest,” WSJ reported.
ICYMI
This week’s biggest agency move comes from global health technology leader Philips, which handed its business to Omnicom Group and away from incumbents Dentsu and WPP.
Nuisance marketing
Frank’s RedHot has cooked up a way for foodies on the east coast to deal with the onslaught of the 17-year cicadas. Next week, it plans to post a cookbook online with 13 recipes featuring Frank’s and the infamous bugs. The ideas include Air-Fried Buffalo Cicada “Wings”, Buffalo Bug Dip and a Spicy Cicada Mary. The cookbook takes the hot sauce brand’s premise of putting that $#!t on everything to a new level. Grey is the agency on the project, which Frank’s RedHot teased on Instagram on Thursday.
QR+NFT=38,000 new customers
NFTs continue to make waves in the news with innovative approaches. One new creative example shows how NFTs can be used as an effective marketing tool. Enjin, a blockchain software company, placed QR codes on social media ads that enticed people to download free NFTs. In order to claim an NFT, users had to download the Enjin Wallet app. All 50,000 NFTs were claimed in the first 48 hours, bringing the company 38,000 new Enijn Wallet customers. The marketing campaign was called “MyFirstNFT” and ads went out on Reddit, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. Along with gathering new customers, the campaign also promotes its “Enjin Beam” technology which is already used by Microsoft to reward fans by airdropping digital merchandise.
Number of the week
$80 million: The value of Guy Fieri’s new three-year contract with The Food Network, according to Forbes. At an annual rate of $26.7 million, he makes enough to be the sixth-highest paid quarterback in the National Football League, according to some detailed Twitter math. Of course, with that salary, he could buy a lot of diners, drive-ins and dives.
Tweet of the week
Quote of the week
“We are bringing this message into the car—the moment when you are on your way to think about having a good time … to remind [people] of the options that they have” —Josephine Bertrams, Heineken USA's senior VP and chief corporate affairs officer, on the beer marketer’s new program that will send anti-drunk driving messages to Waze.
Potato-wear
Ruffles Armored Ridge Tops are the latest in limited-edition food-inspired footwear designed by The Shoe Surgeon. The custom sneakers, which feature a section inspired by the ridges on a Ruffles potato chip, were seen on rapper and Ruffles brand partner T-Pain courtside at Sunday’s National Basketball Association playoff game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Utah Jazz. They aren’t available to buy but there is a giveaway of 10 pairs. Each pair, along with a shirt, pins and bag of Ruffles, is valued at about $7,025.
More basketball and food
Just Egg, which makes plant-based products meant to replace eggs, named NBA players DeAndre Jordan and Jrue Holiday as its first professional athlete brand ambassadors. They’ll be working on content and engagement opportunities to promote the brand to fans, such as a cooking video that shows Jordan cooking the plant-based eggs. Just Egg will also be featured in Jordan’s “Cooking Clean” series on PlayersTV.
On the move
Subway has reshuffled its comms team, bringing on leaders in four areas: corporate and employee communications, field communications, brand public relations and multimedia. The latest moves come after the restaurant chain hired Lorri Christou, VP of public relations, communications and public affairs, in December.
Alyssa Goldfarb, Subway’s new senior director of corporate communications, was most recently at MSC Cruises; Brad Simon, senior director of brand public relations, joined from Inspire Brands, the owner of chains such as Arby's, Buffalo Wild Wings and Jimmy John's; Trent Stafford, director of field communications, spent four years on communications and brand engagement at McDonald’s; and Rafael Sangiovanni, director of multimedia services, previously worked at integrated marketing agency rbb Communications.
Contributing: Ilyse Liffreing and Adrianne Pasquarelli.