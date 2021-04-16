Free Budweisers for the vaccinated, and ‘Vax Tee’ from Miller Lite: Trending
Winner
The National Football League will make even more money as a result of the gambling boom. The league this week named Caesars Entertainment, DraftKings and FanDuel as its first-ever official sports-betting partners. The deals give the brands rights to use NFL trademarks and develop NFL-themed games. Sportico estimated that the three brands would pay the league nearly $1 billion over five years. The pacts come one month after the league finalized new TV media rights deals that are expected to net it $105 billion, from 2023 through 2033.
Loser
Ad Agency new business execs are apparently in for a long summer. Nearly one-third of U.S. brands may be contemplating switching up their ad agency in the next six months, according to a study from Atlanta-based “marketing matchmaker” firm Setup. While that might bring new revenue for shops on the winning end, it also means responding to more RFPs. So much for that summer vacation.
ICYMI
Our weekly recap of some of the most popular stories on Ad Age, based on reader engagement, reveals that folks want a good laugh: Topping the list is this post about a “Saturday Night Live” skit portraying L’eggs sales clumsily trying to pitch the pantyhose brand to high schoolers. On a more serious note, this story about rising social media ad costs also drew plenty of eyeballs.
A shot, with a beer chaser
As if avoiding a deadly disease is not enough, Budweiser is offering another vaccine perk—free beer. The brand is giving away a round of Buds for people ages 21-plus who upload a selfie with a vaccination sticker showing at a special website, ABeerOnBud.com. To promote the giveaway, the Anheuser-Busch InBev brew is re-running an ad it first showed last year that foreshadows bar reopenings by showing its Clydesdales and a puppy (recalling an animal schtick it once used in Super Bowl ads). The spot is from Anomaly Toronto. Bud isn't the only brand giving away free beer to the vaccinated. Sam Adams earlier this month pledged to cover the cost of a brew for the first 10,000 people to share they have been vaccinated on Twitter or Instagram.
Tastes great, less sleeve
Meanwhile, Miller Lite is selling Vax Tees—t-shirts with one sleeveless arm (consumers pick left or right) meant to make shots a bit easier, or at least less labor intensive without the need to roll up one sleeve. The shirts, which state that it is “Almost Miller Time,” are available at the brew’s e-commerce site for $10 with proceeds going to the United States Bartenders' Guild. “We wanted to find a fun way to talk about the positive and hopeful energy we’re seeing about the return to normal,” Josh Robinson, associate marketing manager for Miller Lite, stated on the Molson Coors corporate blog. The idea came from ICF Next.
Tweet of the week
Quote of the week
“We are kind of pre-programmed from ancient times to react to dangers with amplified effect.”—Stacy Vaughn, U.S. managing partner for health at research firm Hall & Partners, speculating on the consumer reaction to the pause put on Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine this week. More here on how it might affect the brand.
Cards for humanity
Hallmark is giving away another 1 million cards as part of a charitable program it started during the pandemic. Consumers can request a three-pack at this web site from the brand’s “Real Stories” collection, “a curated selection of greetings and gifts designed to help consumers show encouragement, support or appreciation for a loved one,” according to a press release. Hallmark says it has given away more than 6 million cards since COVID-19 began.
Number of the week
Infinity: That’s the number of crazy Oreo flavors, based on a College Humor skit that’s a lesson for marketers. (No, Oreo wasn’t involved.)
On the move
DraftKings named Brian Angiolet as its first-ever chief media officer. He was previously senior VP and chief business officer at Verizon Communications.
Contributing: Jessica Wohl