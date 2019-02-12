Frontier Airlines tries to get in on Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's Green New Deal

Credit: Frontier

The Green New Deal isn't limited to the political arena. One marketer is trying to get in on the controversial plan recently proposed by freshman Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

An email to customers from Frontier Airlines on Tuesday promised, "We've Got A Green New Deal For You! Save 75% on flights!" The missive highlighted a promotion in which consumers can save 75 percent off fare prices on certain days. It also promoted the Denver carrier's environmentally friendly fuel practices, noting that new engines and cabin designs help Frontier use 24 percent less fuel than the industry average—hence, the "green" savings.

The messaging is a nod to legislation recently proposed by Ocasio-Cortez. The Democratic Queens representative's Green New Deal promises to help curb climate change by cutting carbon emissions while also stimulating the economy with new jobs.

A spokeswoman for Frontier says the marketing language is about being a sustainable airline, and the brand has no political agenda.

"Simply put, we are proud to be a green airline," she says. "We are not endorsing any individual or plan."