'Game of Thrones' fans, Oreo wants to know where your loyalties lie

Credit: Oreo

In conjunction with the final season of "Game of Thrones," Oreo is releasing limited-edition cookies inspired by the HBO series.

The cookies will be embossed with different house logos representing families who are left battling for the throne, as well as with the White Walkers from beyond the wall.

Fans can pledge their loyalty to either House Stark, House Targaryen, House Lannister or The Night King by using the #GameofCookies and #ForTheThrone, or by visiting Oreo's website. Some fans will be rewarded for their fealty with "special treats" throughout the season.