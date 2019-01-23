Gillette under social media fire for old promo that objectified women

Welcome to the latest edition of Marketer's Brief, a quick take on marketing news, moves and trends from Ad Age's reporters and editors. Send tips/suggestions to [email protected]

You know we live in polarizing times when the maker of Sweethearts heart-shaped candies goes out of business. Find out more below, including what it means for Valentine's Day. We also have news on the latest expansion by the company formerly known as WeWork. But first, for better or worse, Gillette just can't seem to stay out of the news.

'We're focused on being better'

If one thing has become clear from the enduring controversy over Gillette's "We Believe" ad, it's that even the Procter & Gamble Co. brand has its off days when it comes to treating women with respect. After it set off a firestorm with the campaign seeking to reframe the meaning of masculinity, the brand now finds itself targeted on social media by people pointing to an old sponsorship activation that is hardly progressive. Photos circulating on Twitter show at least 16 women wearing tight-fitting blue jumpsuits with the word "Gillette" stamped across their rear ends.

Origins of the photos remain somewhat mysterious, but a Gillette spokeswoman said the photos date back to 2013. A closer look at the photos and a Tineye search suggest they may date back to a Nascar event in Texas in 2011 (Gillette ended its Nascar sponsorship in 2013).

At any rate, Gillette's spokeswoman says: "We're not perfect, but we're focused on being better every day – which is what this whole new campaign is about. These old images reflect that we've not always been consistent with recent commitments we've made at TheBestMenCanBe.com. We take responsibility for this, and more importantly take responsibility for setting a higher standard as we move forward – for ourselves, our consumers and most importantly for the men of future generations."

Hi, Scout

Another year, another innovation from Amazon. Last year, the ecommerce giant brought its Key in-home delivery service to the backseat of cars. This year, it's making deliveries even more automatic. The company is rolling out—literally—a new delivery system it will initially test in one West Coast neighborhood. Residents in Snohomish County, Washington will soon see Amazon Scout, Amazon's new robot, delivering their packages.

The size of a small cooler, Scout, which will be initially chaperoned by Amazon employees, will wheel along sidewalks during daylight hours. According to a blog post, Scout is programmed to "safely and efficiently navigate around pets, pedestrians and anything else in their path." Amazon released a snappy little video highlighting Scout's sunshine on Wednesday.