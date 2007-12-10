'Good' Matters to Consumers

Consumers are willing to pay more for purchases from a company they know to be doing good.\n\n\nMore likely than not, you know that. So did we. What we didn't know was that the phenomenon is so powerful they're willing to pay an average of 6.1% more for a product they see as doing good. \n\n\nSurprised? So were we -- sort of. Because while Self, no doubt like you, understood that consumer relationships with brands increasingly are influenced by broad perceptions of altruistic purpose, or what we have coined (and spell fully capitalized) "Good," we didn't know exactly how that worked or just what the payoff could be for marketers. Thus, the Good research initiative was born.\n\n\nGood corporate citizenship takes many forms, ranging from charitable funds derived from sales of a particular product to progressive corporate policies. However, the consumer does not distinguish among the many terms marketers use to describe a company's efforts to be a force for positive change: corporate social responsibility, pro-social marketing, cause marketing. For her, they all fall under the rubric of doing Good. Accordingly, our research refers to any effort to be a force for positive change as Good. \n\nIn the field\nIn early 2007, Self partnered with Latitude Research to develop a major body of research titled, appropriately, "Good" to help us understand and help educate our marketing partners about female consumer attitudes toward doing Good. The Good study focused on consumer perceptions of companies that do Good and on how consumer needs are met when they support these companies' efforts. The study comprised more than 2,700 completed surveys and 111 in-person interviews with consumers and experts in the field of cause marketing. Its centerpiece was a major online survey projectable to the U.S. population of women ages 18 to 49 with annual incomes of more than $50,000. Field work was completed in May 2007. \n\n\nThe Good study sought answers to critical questions: When a consumer supports a Good brand, how does it make her feel about herself? What emotional benefits does Good provide vis-?-vis traditional marketing? What are the challenges of Good marketing? Has the Good ship sailed for marketers who are not already aboard?\n\n\nThe study used an innovative tool to measure in concrete terms the contribution Good makes to brand value in a consumer's mind. Respondents were presented with an exercise designed to simulate the decisions they make in real-life shopping. The exercise was quite similar to those marketers use to optimize brand features and benefits and determine price points. Self's innovation was to apply it to the topic of Good marketing, testing Good's effect on consumer behavior given three variables: \n\nRELATIONSHIP: history or experience with the brand, ranging from none at all to long-term familiarity and loyalty.\n\nPRICE: consumer willingness to pay a premium for Good brands or products in relation to comparable items (1% to 5%, 6% to 10% or no premium at all). \n\nGOOD MESSAGE: a range of nine pro-social practices, including environmentally sound methods and fair workplace policies.\n\n\nThe perception that a company was doing Good raised the premium consumers were willing to pay by an average of 6.1% across all categories measured. In beauty and health, the top categories, Good raised brand value by roughly 8%.\n\n\nGood contributed even more to a brand's perceived value than did relationship -- in other words, the consumer's previous experience with the brand, which contributed 5.3% for a brand long used and trusted. Good added more value than did brand relationship in all but two categories: automotive and technology. Nevertheless, even in those cases, Good added roughly 5% to consumer perception of a brand's value.\n\n\nConsumers are looking for more Good marketing. No less than 85% would like to see companies do more Good. Consumer perception is at a tipping point, and now is the time for those inclined to take a position. Doing Good can recast a marketer's relationship with consumers, boosting the bottom line. Four essentials of Good marketing Five Do-Gooders