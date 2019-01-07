Goodby's new BMW campaign consists entirely of old ads

Typically the last thing an agency wants to do is reference another shop's work, let alone recycle major portions of it. But Goodby, Silverstein & Partners has launched a new campaign for BMW that consists entirely of ads from the brand's previous agency, KBS.

But there's a catch: The campaign is for certified pre-owned BMW vehicles, so Goodby is recycling the ads that were originally used for the vehicles when they were new. While the video in the ads is the same, the new versions include voice-over from actor Chris Pine who injects some running commentary into each spot, including riffing on the original dialogue.

In one ad (above), Pine notes that "we saved so much money recycling this ad we can run it as much as we like—just like the money you'll save on a certified BMW."

In another spot featuring a three-year-old ad, Pine weighs in to teach an old dog new tricks.