Goodby's new BMW campaign consists entirely of old ads

Typically the last thing an agency wants to do is reference another shop's work, let alone recycle major portions of it. But Goodby, Silverstein & Partners has launched a new campaign for BMW that consists entirely of ads from the brand's previous agency, KBS.
But there's a catch: The campaign is for certified pre-owned BMW vehicles, so Goodby is recycling the ads that were originally used for the vehicles when they were new. While the video in the ads is the same, the new versions include voice-over from actor Chris Pine who injects some running commentary into each spot, including riffing on the original dialogue.
In one ad (above), Pine notes that "we saved so much money recycling this ad we can run it as much as we like—just like the money you'll save on a certified BMW."
In another spot featuring a three-year-old ad, Pine weighs in to teach an old dog new tricks.
None of the ads are older than 2013 because five years is the oldest BMW certified vehicle people can buy. (See some of the other ads at the bottom of this story.) The campaign begins running nationally this week. It makes use of old TV spots, radio ads, billboards and digital banners. Goodby won the U.S. BMW account last May, taking over from KBS.
BMW is not the only brand trying to give new life to old ads. Geico recently began running several old ads to promote a contest in which it is asking viewers to vote on their favorite Geico ad for a chance to win an appearance in a new ad. The 10-spot lineup of old ads includes Geico's "Hump Day" ad starring a camel, as well as one of the brand's caveman characters.
Below, some of the other BMW ads: