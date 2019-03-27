Can you match these sonic logos to their brands?

Credit: Illustration by Tam Nguyen/Ad Age

Audio cues that accompany brand logos—known as sonic logos—have the power to drive instant recall from listeners, cementing brands to their signature sound in the minds of consumers.

On March 20, Pandora revealed its own sonic logo, becoming the first major audio streaming platform to have one; neither Spotify nor Apple Music have their own yet. That's surprising, considering their brands entirely revolve around music.

Sonic logos go back a long time—the lion that appears before every Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer movie first roared with the trademark logo in 1928. Today, as smart speakers and music streaming services have grown in adoption, sonic logos are becoming more important.

Brands, like Pandora and Mastercard, are taking note, recently developing their own. "A brand identity is no longer dependent on look and feel alone, Lauren Nagel, VP and exec creative director at Pandora, told Ad Age.

But are sonic logos doing what they're supposed to do? Take our quiz to find out whether you can recognize the brand based on its sonic logo.