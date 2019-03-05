Even 'The Bachelor' needs a lot of ice cream in Halo Top's first TV ad

Halo Top TV commercial. Credit: Halo Top

Halo Top is keeping kids away from its ice cream in its first national TV campaign declaring that the low-calorie, high-protein product is "ice cream for adults."

Whenever children head to a Halo Top truck in the commercials, the ice cream guy dishes out sardonic life advice instead of the sweet stuff. His pints are reserved as rewards for adults, including a former contestant on "The Bachelor," trying to get through the stresses of being grownups. In each of the spots, pressures of adulthood such as love, work and mortgage payments seemingly melt away when one is given a 280-calorie pint of Halo Top.

In the "Love" spot set to air during Tuesday night's episode of "The Bachelor," kids are told their cute coupledom doesn't mean they'll get ice cream. What will? "Realizing love is an illusion and we all die alone," the ice cream man deadpans. Just then, Nick Viall, a prior contestant on "The Bachelor," approaches the truck. Fans of the show and its spinoffs might be able to guess his take on whether love is worth it.