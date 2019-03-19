Hawaiian brew Kona seeks growth with its first national campaign

Hawaiian-born craft brew Kona is about to make the biggest mainland marketing play in its 25-year history. The beer will run its first national TV ads beginning Thursday during March Madness.

The spots, by agency Duncan Channon of San Francisco, continue the "Dear Mainland" campaign that first began airing in select markets such as San Diego and Orlando in 2014. Ads feature two Hawaiian locals dubbed the "Bruddahs" who poke fun at the stressful lives of mainlanders while plugging a low-key island lifestyle. Three new national ads include one called the "To Don't List" in which the two men remind viewers: "Don't forget to step outside every now and then." In another spot, they talk about "Kona mode," which is like putting your phone on airplane mode, but for a lot longer period of time.