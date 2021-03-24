Health watchdog starts a food fight with Kraft Heinz over ads that disparage fresh fare
The Center for Science in the Public Interest is publicly calling out Kraft Heinz for ads that use humor to suggest parents should smother broccoli in cheese, bribe kids with fries, or replace some veggies with some macaroni and cheese to lessen the stress during meals.
Certain Kraft Heinz ads that ran in recent years appear to violate guidelines regarding product presentations and disparagement established by the Children's Advertising Review Unit of the Better Business Bureau, according to CSPI. And now, the group is asking CARU to weigh in on the matter.
In a March 24 letter addressed to CARU Director Dona Fraser, CSPI highlights some of the ads it finds fault with. The watchdog acknowledges that Kraft is already planning to discontinue the campaigns in question yet writes that it still wants the ad review unit to review the food marketer’s ad practices.
Guidelines issued by CARU include: "Advertising of food products should encourage responsible use of the product with a view toward healthy development of the child. For example, advertising of food products should not discourage or disparage healthy lifestyle choices or the consumption of fruits or vegetables, or other foods recommended for increased consumption by current USDA Dietary Guidelines for Americans and My Pyramid, as applicable to children under 12."
One of the ads highlighted by CSPI is a Kraft macaroni & cheese spot that shows a woman chasing after a child with a forkful of veggies in an unsuccessful attempt to get the kid to eat “one more bite.” Then, when the adult makes Kraft macaroni and cheese, the child smiles during mealtime. That commercial “disparaged healthy foods, a longstanding feature of advertisements from Kraft Heinz,” CSPI wrote. And, according to data shared by the watchdog, it was shown during kids programming on networks such as “Teen Titans Go!” on Cartoon Network, “DuckTales” on Disney XD and “SpongeBob SquarePants” on Nickelodeon.
The Kraft mac and cheese spot used the tagline “for the win win,” a sentiment echoed in a spot for Kraft cheese that showed a standoff at the dining table that ends when broccoli is covered with cheese. Both ads use the Enya song “Only Time” to suggest the relaxation that ensues.
Kraft is in the process of selling much of its cheese business to Groupe Lactalis.
A 2018 campaign for the Ore-Ida brand suggested parents use french fries as a bargaining chip to get kids to eat other foods they may not enjoy as much as fries. A “mealtime bribery chart” that was part of the Ore-Ida Potato Pay campaign when it debuted jokingly suggested how many fries a kid should get for eating certain foods.
A bite of a carrot or chicken was worth one fry, while eating tofu or quinoa netted five fries, according to the “frynancial guide,” which was labeled “for illustrative purposes only.”
The Ore-Ida campaign came from Droga5.
“While Kraft Heinz has told CSPI that the Ore-Ida Potato Pay and the ‘for the win win’ campaigns will be discontinued later this year, we are writing to ask that CARU review Kraft Heinz’s advertising practices and work with the company to align their advertisements with CARU guidelines,” Sara Ribakove, senior policy associate at CSPI, wrote in the letter to Fraser.
Kraft Heinz could not be immediately reached for comment. The BBB site lists Kraft Heinz as a CARU supporter.
CSPI also takes issue with a 2020 Capri-Sun campaign about donating water for schools to use when drinking fountains were closed during the pandemic. A video showed kids disappointed when offered water in a pouch rather than a Capri-Sun drink. The “We’re Sorry It’s Not Juice” campaign came from Mischief @ No Fixed Address.
Ribakove says CSPI wrote to Kraft Heinz expressing its concerns in November. Kraft Heinz didn’t find fault in any of the ads mentioned when it responded in January, but did inform CSPI that the Ore-Ida Potato Pay and the Kraft “for the win win” campaigns would be ending during the second half of this year, according to Ribakove.
CSPI continues to have concerns “about the ongoing and future disparagement of healthy products in Kraft Heinz advertisements given that the company does not find fault with this tactic and has used it frequently,” Ribakove tells Ad Age.